Off road crash sends two to hospital

SHOW LOW — Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse is warning those who operate off-road vehicles to be aware of the terrain they drive in before doing so, and not to try something that has the potential of serious harm to themselves or others.
NCSO deputies were called to a single vehicle off-road crash involving four people (all wearing seat belts) in a Polaris RZR off of Lone Pine Dam Road in the vicinity of milepost 5 (near the Burton Road turn off) Saturday, June 6 that investigators came about because the driver jumped a hill causing the Polaris to travel 28 feet in the air before it landed and the driver lost control.
After losing control the SUV rolled trapping two unidentified women in the back seats.
The two unidentified men in the front seats (including the driver) were able to get out of the Polaris on their own.
“Two females in the back seats were unable to get out of the vehicle and were extricated by firefighters from the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (and taken to Summit Healthcare),” Clouse said in a press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman.
Their injuries are reported to be minor.
The Polaris had only recently been purchased, according to Gorman.
Clouse had some words of advice for anyone who operates an off-highway vehicle in or out of the forests.
He said he was grateful that the SUV occupant’s injuries were not worse and hopes for everyone’s speedy recovery.
In the same breath Clouse reminded everyone who uses off highway vehicles to use caution on forest trails, and to remain on those trails so as not to damage the forest.
Clouse asks anyone who uses off highway vehicles to get the proper training for safe operation to avoid crashes like the one on June 6 that could have been much worse.
“During the summer, many citizens are out on motorcycles and off highway vehicles and (NCSO) deputies also patrol the forest looking for persons operating in a reckless manner and will take enforcement action if needed,” Clouse said.
Neither speed nor impairment were a factor in the rollover.
