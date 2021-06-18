WINSLOW — Detectives with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Operation Clean Communities were busy last week arresting seven suspected drug dealers.
In the process they also seized a firearm that the Phoenix Police Department had reported stolen in 1984.
On June 7, NCSO Major Crimes Apprehension Team detectives on Kinsey Avenue in Winslow stopped Danny Bourque Jr., 22, of Winslow, at which time they discovered he was wanted on a felony warrant and was arrested on that warrant.
At the same time they allegedly found a single pill marked M30 for fentanyl in Bourque’s possession.
As part of the ongoing Operation Clean Communities the NCSO is actively engaged in, detectives had information that Bourque was allegedly selling narcotics in the Winslow area and followed up on that information by getting a search warrant for Bourque’s residence.
Inside they allegedly found another 111 fentanyl pills along with the firearm reported by the PPD.
At that time detectives arrested Bourque on two counts of possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of narcotics for sale and the felony warrant for failure to appear.
Matthew Joseph Jacot, 26, and Melissa Lynn Yonnie, 25, both of Winslow, were arrested on charges of possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
All three were booked into the county jail in Holbrook.
On June 8, MCAT Operation Clean Communities detectives reportedly witnessed a drug deal in Winslow that prompted a traffic stop and then a search warrant for a residence on Third Street where detectives allegedly found 1.17 pounds of meth and 56 fentanyl pills marked M30 and a firearm.
In that bust detectives arrested Tyro Vernon King, 40, Bernice Yolanda Jaramillo, 53, Joseph Michael Lomeli, 59 and Marisa L. King, 36, all of Winslow, on various charges for possession and sales of dangerous drugs.
Marisa King and Lomeli were also charged with child endangerment because according to police there reportedly was a 6-year-old boy in the home with drugs allegedly within his reach.
To date, the NCSO Operation Clean Communities efforts have resulted in 31 arrests, seizure of five weapons, 188 fentanyl pills confiscated, 1.25 pounds of meth taken off the streets and 145 milligrams of methadone being seized.
“From the start of Operation Clean Communities on May 13, 2021, MCAT, Winslow PD, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Navajo County Probation, Arizona Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations, and the Arizona State Gang Task Force, has focused on opioid and drug sales in the city of Winslow,” NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated in an email.
