Peter and the Wolf will be presented by Ballet White Mountains Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Camp Grace in Lakeside.
Special dances will be performed besides the Russian folktale. It is an outdoor event so audience to bring their own lawn chair for sitting.
Tickets are $5. Public is welcome to stop by the Ballet White Mountain studio Monday through Thursday 3 to 5:30 p.m. to purchase tickets or online tickets are available on Ballet White Mountains' website. At the event tickets are purchased with cash.
