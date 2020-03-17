Pinetop man arrested for crimes against children

HOLBROOK — Sky Buddy Martel, 21, of Pinetop, was arrested Tuesday, March 10, on multiple counts of internet crimes against a child. After a four month-long investigation, NCSO detectives located Martel in Flagstaff. He was interviewed, arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail. Martel was transported to the Navajo County Jail, Wednesday, March 11, where he is currently being held.
Sheriff David Clouse states “extremely proud of the work of our detectives did, in this case, to track this suspect down and build a case. All of us here at NCSO work hard not only to keep our communities safe but to keep our children safe from those who target them through the Internet or in person. We won’t stand for this criminal behavior in our county.”
