SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Public Health Department will be recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day with a free event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Festival Marketplace in downtown Show Low and on the Deuce of Clubs.
North America continues to experience the highest drug-related mortality rate in the world the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports.
In April, the Center for Disease Control has estimated that the number of people in the US who had died from overdose in the 12-month period to the end of September was 90,237.
International Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity to remember loved ones lost to drug overdose without stigma and to educate the public about how to recognize the signs of overdose and to reverse overdoses due to opioids.
At the Show Low event, attendees will have an opportunity to honor those they have lost with a memorial wall, and are invited to contribute photos, remembrances, or simple written messages of hope.
A candlelight vigil will be held, and other community organizations will be on hand with overdose prevention materials and other substance use disorder treatment resources.
“Everyday lives are changed and loved ones are lost due to overdose,” said Linda Teague, Navajo County opioid educator.
“Overdoses do not discriminate and impact us all. If you have lost a loved one to an overdose or want to support those who have, we’d be honored to have you attend the event. The message of International Overdose Awareness Day is simple — the tragedy of overdose death is preventable, and more must be done to save lives.”
For more information, contact Linda Teague at 928-358-678, or via email at Linda.Teague@navajocountyaz.gov.
