The winner of The Bush Valley Craft Club quilt raffle for 2020 is Elaine Wertz’s great grandson Jed Rizzi (10 months) of Lexington, Illinois. He and his big brother Canon will enjoy this quilt for many years. He’ll likely take it to college with him.
Even though all The Bush Valley Craft Club were canceled in 2020 members have been busy creating wonderful handmade items and preparing for 2021. Some items you will find in our 2021 events include: donated vintage quilt tops that we finished, antique hankies turned into hankie angel Christmas decorations, lots of clever handmade tree ornaments, pet toys, children’s items, kitchen and dining items, pine cone wreaths and many other items. They look forward to the new year and hope we will be hosting several events.
All proceeds are distributed locally. Due to the generosity of our community, the quilt raffle proceeds were distributed to Alpine Community Church, Alpine Baptist Church, Nutrioso Bible Church and Saint Helena Catholic Church. Last year they donated to the Fire Departments in Alpine, Luna and Nutrioso. They also donated to the Alpine Elementary School, Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Lucky A Ranch, Alpine Community Church, Alpine Baptist Church, Nutrioso Bible Church and Saint Helena Catholic Church.
If you enjoy crafting and sewing, they invite you to join the group. The Bush Valley Craft Club meets Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m., May thru October, at the Bush Valley Craft Room in Alpine. They are located next to the Thrift Store close to the Library and Community Center. You can reach them by mail, at P.O. Box 105, Alpine, AZ 85920 or email BushValleyCraftClub@gmail.com.
