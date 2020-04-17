Special Tributes to Roy "Buck" Biddle

Corina DuCharme, White Mountain Hospice Foundation

“Buck was a man with a Big Heart. He was your friend the minute you met him. He was a Submarine Vet who had served his country and he made it a mission to serve his community, which was the White Mountains. He treated each town like his own.

I first met Buck through being on the White Mountain Hospice Foundation Board. When we first met and talked about my experiences with Hospice and the wonderful care this organization provides I felt blessed to be a part of this Foundation with him.”

Steve Day, Member, White Mountain Base Submarine Veterans

“I am sure everybody else has said it before me, Buck knew everybody.” Day shared a joke about Joe Shmoe or Bob who knew everybody and made a bet to prove it. As the joke went, a guy bet Bob he didn’t know the Pope. So they flew to Rome and Bob wait and told him and he would go in and get the Pope and come out on the balcony and they would wave at him. That happened and when Bob got back, the guy was passed out on the ground. Surprised, he asked why. They guy said he was shocked when a person near him commented, “Who is that guy who walked out Bob?” Day said, “That was Buck.”

Barbara Jo Glabman, West USA Realty, Pinetop

“Shortly after I moved to the White Mountains in 2005, I received a call from a dear friend who was desperate to find someone to be the Chairman of the March of Dimes “March for Babies” on our Mountain! I took the challenge and went to a Pinetop Lakeside Chamber Mixer to get to know the Players in Town. Buck Biddle came up to me and said “I Don’t Know You!! What do you do”? When I told him, we had an Instant Connection! I soon learned Buck was the most Charitable and GenerousMan on the White Mountains. Our 15- year friendship was born that day as he realized I was a woman after his own heart.”

Charlotte Hatch, Executive Director Snowflake-Taylor Chamber of Commerce

“In 2012 Buck was presented with the Executive Director Award from the Snowflake Taylor Chamber of Commerce in appreciation for his service, support, loyalty and dedication to the community. He would stop by the chamber to get and give updates and before he left he would always ask “Is there anything I can do for you.” Buck was a hardworking, giving man and he will be missed.”

Rose Hutchison, Buck’s friend of 16 years

“The Vernon school principal called and said I need help; Buck asked, ‘what do you need?' He told him some kids there do not eat when they leave school until they come back on Monday. Buck called United Food Bank in Phoenix and asked how to get them up to Vernon. They told him they didn't have a drop in Vernon and they had to have a designated building to do that. They couldn't drop inside the school, but the school had a storage shed where they kept their lawnmower. They took the lawnmower out and cleaned the shed and made it the designated food drop. They got backpacks for the kids and once a week after the drop they filled them for the weekend for pick up at the end of the school day. They discovered that there were more kids than just those few originally thought."

Ann Moore, General Manager, AAWM Center for the Arts

The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains expressed regret on the passing of Buck Biddle. Buck was instrumental in connecting Navajo County and the AAWM in renting the facility that houses the Center for the Arts. Buck was always ready to help in any way needed. In addition to helping obtain the old health department building, Buck was available to help with tables and chairs for events and to offer his support and expertise to volunteers at the AAWM. He will be missed.

Joe Riggs, Friend of Buck Biddle

“Buck was always there for me. I could always call Buck and so could everyone else. He did so much good for so many people and I witnessed it constantly. He was an inspiration and although there are so many things that could be said about Buck, I can only hope that people continue to do the good that Buck inspired/strong armed them to do in his classic Buck way.”

Amie Rodgers, Publisher/Editor, The Maverick Magazine“

After 18 years of reporting good news in the community, I found myself hanging out with and coming to love this man. If you took any good work being done on the Mountain, somewhere in the mix would be Buck Biddle. What made him especially exceptional was the fact that although he was incredibly social, he was very behind the scenes with the good he did and often preferred to be completely anonymous with his good deeds. So, although we can all see an enormous body of good work and lives touched, I promise you that it is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Tim Livingston, Owner, Owens Livingston Mortuary

“He was the kind of man who longed to do for others even without having to be asked,” said Livingston, “so, if asked he was all over it. Buck lived the life we are commissioned to live, to be Christ like. Buck just got the job done; that’s why they wanted him because he could do it. We are grateful to him. I won’t say he was my best friend, but I will say I loved Buck and he was my friend. 'When ye are in the service of your fellow men ye are only in the service of your god.'