The local courts in the White Mountains are losing an accumulated 85 years of experience in running the justice system with the retirement of two judges and a beloved court administrator.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors honored Judge Fred Peterson, Judge Shirley Patterson and Judicial Assistant Glenda Walters for their decades of experience.
Snowflake Justice Court Judge Peterson has served the county for 28 years, starting as a justice of the Peace in Snowflake in 1995. The Snowflake Court covers Snowflake, Taylor and Heber-Overgaard. He holds a Masters Degree in Counseling and Human Relations and has served on the Snowflake Town Council.
He has served as President of the Arizona Justices of the Peace Association, Presiding Justice of the Peace for Navajo County, sat on the Arizona Judicial Council, participated in an Arizona Supreme Court pilot program for drunk driving laws and procedures. He also received the Kenneth MacEachern Memorial Award from the National Judges Association.
“He has been fair,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting. “He has done a really good job of administering the law – he really tries to look at the person sitting across from him – and then taking the law into consideration.”
Show Low Justice Court Judge Shirely Patterson retired after 14 years service in the Show Low Justice Court, after having previously served 27 years in the Magistrate Court, which handles criminal misdemeanors and traffic disputes. During some of the years she served on the bench, the Show Low court handled a record-breaking 15,000 cases.
Justice courts handle misdemeanor cases, civil traffic, felony initial appearances and preliminary hearings, orders of protection, evictions, weddings and civil matters of up to $10,000. The precinct in which she serves covers Show Low, White Mountain Lake, Linden, Pinedale and Clay Springs. A resident of Show Low for 41 years, she’s a graduate of Show Low High School. She’s married to Kenneth Patterson, with whom she raised three children.
“She has mentored many clerks and judges – her deep knowledge and dedication to staff will be deeply missed,” said one court administrator.
“It’s been an honor servicing,” said Judge Patterson. “I have a wonderful staff.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore commented, It has been a great privilege seeing how Judge Patterson has conducted the court.”
Judicial Assistant Glenda Walters retired after 31 years of service dedicated to keeping judges on track – and the whole system running.
Court administrator LuAnn Garbini offered a heartfelt tribute.
“She worked in the county attorney’s office until I was able to con – er persuade – her to work for the courts,” said Garbini. “People call her about issues even if it’s not in our division because they know she’ll do everything she can to help them. Glenda has taken this tough job and excelled at it. She’s the heart and soul of Division Four and she will be greatly missed.”
