The local courts in the White Mountains are losing an accumulated 85 years of experience in running the justice system with the retirement of two judges and a beloved court administrator.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors honored Judge Fred Peterson, Judge Shirley Patterson and Judicial Assistant Glenda Walters for their decades of experience.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.