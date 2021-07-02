There was an article in the Sunday, June 20 Arizona Republic about the Backbone Fire that was threatening Pine. The article says Pine’s “Wildfire Hazard Potential” score is 4.68 on a scale of 1 to 5, one of the highest in our state. From that article on page 10B, “An Arizona Republic report published in 2019 showed the dangers wildfires pose to certain communities. The evaluations are ‘calculated on a scale of 1 to 5 based on fuels, topography, climate, fire history and other factors’ and focused on smaller communities as opposed to larger cities in Arizona.”
I googled the following, “Arizona wildfire hazard potential map.” The introduction to the site states,
“This Arizona Republic and USA Today analysis shows the wildfire hazard potential and other risk factors for about 5,000 communities in 11 Western states. Explore the vulnerabilities of each community here.”
I typed in Pinetop-Lakeside and found that as of 2019, Pinetop-Lakeside’s Wildfire Hazard Potentiality score was 4.37 on a scale of 1-5. The median for the study was 2.08.
Other interesting data which contributed to the score: percentage of residents over 75, and percentage of residents with disabilities. Pinetop-Lakeside was over the median for both of these categories for the small communities assessed across 11 western states.
Even more pertinent to the RV Park issue is the following information included under “Evacuation Constraint.” Our Pinetop-Lakeside score was 537, against a median of 110. By touching the “?” next to the category, the following information is displayed regarding the factors that went into arriving at the score:
Limited routes out of a community can lead to mass congestion during evacuation. Evacuation constraint is measured as the ratio of total households (including seasonal residences, as estimated in the 2017 American Community Survey) to major roads that exit a community as identified in 2019 Open Street Maps data.
On April 20 our Citizens for Quality Development PAC requested a serial number from our Pinetop-Lakeside Town Clerk for a referendum to reverse the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council action approving the RV Park zoning for 6.2 acres of the Tatiyee Land Exchange property next to Joy’s Furniture in Lakeside. At that time we had a few minutes to visit with Town Manager Keith Johnson who expressed his concern about the excess fuel loads specifically in the Blue Spruce development adjacent to the Town boundary (and of course adjacent to Vallery Lane and the proposed RV Park.) While not saying much more, he did raise the specter of Paradise, California, hoping our community will never face such a disaster.
The study I’ve referenced here would indicate that our Town and surrounding community are indeed in a precarious position for a potential fire disaster. The current RV Park zoning is for only 6.2 acres with approximately 70 RV spaces in Phase 1. Future plans reserve an additional 18.8 acres for phases 2, 3 and 4 with a future potential of 250 or more RV’s in what has been called the “gateway” to our Town, or potentially the “choke point” if we need to evacuate. This does not bode well for the safety of our residents.
Our CQD PAC referendum to reverse the Town’s rezoning from low density residential zoning to RV Park zoning is slated for a mail vote of Pinetop-Lakeside registered voters on or before Nov. 2.
Everett Peterson
Chairperson, Citizens for Quality Development PAC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.