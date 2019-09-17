HOLBROOK — The boat recreational vehicle storage business is booming in the White Mountains – thanks to all those lifetime dream vehicles you don’t really have time to use and won’t fit in the driveway.
But who wants to have their $100,000 RV get snowed on?
So the owners of the 103-space RV and boat parking lot at White Mountain Blvd (Hwy 260) and Rainbow Lake Drive asked the Navajo County Board of Supervisors to approve a special use permit so they can add a covering for all those dream machines.
The 18-foot-tall canopies will hopefully induce more RV owners to leave their vehicles and boats stashed in the White Mountains all year round. Right now, many Valley RV owners move their vehicles for the winter, the owner told the Supervisors.
Houses sit alongside the RV storage operation on one side, but none of the homeowners raised any objections to adding the coverings to the existing operations.
So the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the application, which had already won the assent of the planning commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.