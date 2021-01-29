Johnny Ryder, owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low, is excited to announce the release of the newest book by Master Trainer Johnny Ryder titled: “The Personal Trainer’s Trainer. Tips and Ideas for Success.”
It is ever so important now more than ever that today’s professional personal fitness trainer have the advanced knowledge and game plan to set them above the rest. Within these pages are some of the most important tips and practical knowledge to get you there! Brought to you through the many years of hands on experience and extensive education of Master Personal Trainer John P. Ryder, PhD.
About the author:
Johnny Ryder is currently a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, he holds a Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction, and a number of additional collegiate degrees and certificates. John is a Certified Master Level Fitness Trainer, holding numerous specialized fitness certifications. He is also an Interscholastic Coach, in which he is a Certified Strength and Conditioning and Wrestling Coach. In addition, John is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. He also holds the rank of Second Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo, and has studied a number of other styles as well. John has well over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, public speaker and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low, Arizona.
Available now on Amazon, and soon on eBay, or pick one up at the Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios when copies arrive!
