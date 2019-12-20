SNOWFLAKE — A driver who authorities suspect of failing to stop at a stop sign may have caused a two-vehicle serious collision Wednesday on Concho Highway. According to a news release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of White Antelope Road and the Concho Highway in Snowflake at 10:21 a.m. Dec. 18.
Deputies discovered a total of four persons in two vehicles, some so badly injured that they were flown from the scene for urgent medical care for life-threatening injuries. It is yet unknown if impairment was a factor.
Arizona traffic law requires a person who approaches a stop sign to come to a complete stop, meaning “the cessation of movement” at a stop line, a white stripe near some stop signs. It there is no stop line, then the full stop must be at the nearest crosswalk line. If there’s no crosswalk line, the driver must fully stop at the point where he or she has a clear view of approaching traffic.
Sheriff David Clouse stated “Our thoughts and prayers go to the families affected by this collision. Please drive carefully and defensively to protect your family during this holiday season.”
