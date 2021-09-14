The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County has opened up volunteerism with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Junior Volunteer Program. The program graduates work alongside the general membership doing community service for Navajo County citizens. The main focus for the program is to provide crime prevention while mentoring youth in a positive atmosphere.
Its purpose is to support the community by providing our youth a constructive place to experience training and life-skills. It also helps supports youth to choose to be a responsible part of the community through volunteerism.
The program graduated their official First “Junior Academy” with seven graduates and 2nd set of Junior Volunteers in May of this year. The success of the program was so popular that there are only a few seats left for the next Junior academy coming up in the fall.
Junior Volunteers get to experience what it is like to be in a law enforcement atmosphere. However, that’s not all they get to experience. The Juniors are trained in other topics such as drones, crime scene investigations, first aid/CPR, self-defense and more. They also get to be part of community events, parades and other activities within the community.
This program accepts youth ages 13 to their 18th birthday. The deadline for youth to apply for the Fall academy was Friday Sept. 10. There is a limited number of seats left so first come first serve. Those who are not able to attend the fall academy can still participate and attend academy in the Spring.
The fall academy starts Oct. 1. It runs three consecutive weekends in a row from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who pass academy will graduate on Oct. 23. To apply or for more information, go to www.SAVofNC.org and apply to become a JR SAV recruit. You can also email SAVofNCINfo@gmail.com to get more information about the training that is offered to Junior Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteers.
