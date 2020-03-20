The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County is currently taking applications for new volunteer recruits through April 15 for an Academy starting May 1.
Volunteer recruits are provided a proprietary academy, training, first aid, CPR and continual training throughout their tenure.
Once graduated, academy recruits are sworn to uphold the law, policies and procedure allowed the volunteers of Navajo County. The organization provides a number of services for the Sheriff’s office as well at the entire community such as: House/Vacation Watches, Welfare Checks, Student & Adult Fingerprinting, ALERT (Animal Livestock Emergency Response Team), Juvenile Diversion Program, Traffic Delineation, Road Closures, Crime Scene Support, Administrative Services, Area Patrol, School Bus Patrol, Equipment Transportation, Special Events, Parades, County Wide Neighborhood Watch Program, Emergency Communications (HAM,) Court Security and Community Offender Notifications.
An applicant must be at least 18 years old with a valid Arizona driver’s license and be able to pass a background check. You do not have to have any previous law enforcement experience.
For more information and/or applications go to www.SAVofNC.org, email SAVofNCInfo@gmail.com or call the Sheriff’s office at 928-524-4741.
