Show Low Police Department activity log for May 8-14. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
May 8
Jesus Guillen-Rodriguez, 28, from Show Low, was seen arguing with his girlfriend while retrieving a few of his personal belongings from her home located in the 1200 block on Owens Street.
Before 9:30 a.m., a bystander called police at the request of an unidentified person. When they arrived, the suspect would not reveal his identity to the officers.
When he was identified, officers discovered Rodriguez had four warrants for his arrest out of the local Show Low Justice Court. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct, false reporting and the existing misdemeanor warrants.
While attempting to locate a missing individual near Walmart, 5401 S. White Mountain Road, before 4:30 p.m., officers instead found Frankie Cooley, 66, from Phoenix consuming alcohol at a nearby bus stop, who was then arrested on suspicion of consuming liquor in public.
Christopher Meija-Cadenas, 20, visiting the White Mountains from Leola, Pennsylvania, was stopped for speeding on highway 60 at Fifth Street at 10:34 p.m.
Also in the vehicle was Hugo Sanchez, 19, visiting from Phoenix. Officers noticed both exhibiting signs of intoxication and observed beer bottles on the vehicle’s floorboards.
The suspects, both under the age of 21, provided breath alcohol concentration readings indicating alcohol was in their systems.
Meija-Cadenas showed BrAC of 0.36 and 0.34 and was arrested for drinking before the legal age and driving a vehicle.
Sanchez provided results of 0.16 and was arrested for having liquor in his body before the age of 21.
Just over an hour later, police reported an unidentified 15-year old male “crashed and high centered his vehicle on a curb as he attempted to drive through the old bank.”
The accident took place at Legacy Barbershop located at 4451 S. White Mountain Road.
The suspect, from Leupp, exhibited signs of intoxication and admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol before the incident and performed poorly on the resulting field sobriety tests.
After he refused a breath test, the male youth was arrested for under suspicion of DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol and unlawful operation of a vehicle after drinking while being a minor.
May 9
Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a call for a hit-and-run car crash on state route 260 at East Hidden Hill Road.
Police eventually stopped Todd Simmons, 47, and Jill Nance, 46, both from Greer, and noted the driver (Simmons) was “agitated” and blamed the other driver for the accident.
After admitting his involvement in the accident, officers attempted to place Simmons under arrest, who “began pulling his arms away from the officers and refusing to release his keys from his right hand.”
Nance consented to a search of “her person and her purse,” according to police, who discovered paraphernalia associated with fentanyl use, which she admitted to using in the past.
The pair were arrested on charges of hit-and-run and possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons was separately charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
At 7:52 p.m., Jonte Altaha, 22, from Pinetop, was observed concealing alcohol underneath his clothing at Walmart, 5401 S. White Mountain Road.
Before he could leave the store, officers stopped the suspect, who admitted to “attempting to steal the items” and was arrested for shoplifting.
12 minutes later, at Timberstone Apartments, 200 W. Cooley St., Lauren Hernandez, 33, of Lakeside, was cited for disorderly conduct after “yelling racial slurs” at her neighbors.
While arguing with her partner regarding their child’s broken iPod, officers say Hernandez yelled obscenities “at one of the other parents,” leading to her citation.
May 10
At approximately 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a call of domestic violence at Elk Ridge Apartments, 1901 W. Deuce of Clubs, and claimed they could “hear the yelling in the parking lot.”
When contacted by police, an unidentified woman claimed the suspect “grabbed her by the neck, shook her head, then slapped her face.”
Cameron Carrillo, 33, from Bakersfield, California, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct after the woman showed “visible redness consistent with her explanation,” according to police.
Brandon Wingate, 38, from Snowflake, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. following a confrontation with his neighbor regarding a stolen generator.
When confronting his neighbor at a residence on the 2300 block at Sylvester Circle, Wingate allegedly refused to leave the residence, forced his way back in when pushed out and punched another person several times.
Before officers arrived, Wingate fled, but returned in time to be arrested for assault, trespassing, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Three days later, Wingate was processed for three more charges relating to an incident that took place “one hour prior to the previous assault,” according to police.
During the initial confrontation, a man accused Wingate of damaging his door lock, walking into his house and knocking over his belongings.
The man claimed Wingate “bit him on his cheek and ear” and then demanded money from him, saying he was able to hand about $320 to the assailant while guarding his face from the punches.
SLPD states Wingate was booked for all seven charges stemming from both incidents.
May 11
The mother of Eli Baca, 19, from Show Low, called 911 sometime before 10:19 p.m. but hung up the phone during the call.
When dispatchers returned the call, Baca answered the phone and would not let his mother speak to them, so police were dispatched to their home in the 600 block at East Nikolaus.
Baca and his mother told officers the fight was only verbal and was done, but when officers turned to leave, Baca pushed his mother and was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.
Baca was also booked for underage consumption of alcohol after admitting to doing so while only 19 years old.
May 13
At 1:30 a.m., Kylie Aldridge, 22, from Lakeside, was observed speeding and was stopped at Circle K, 5250 S. White Mountain Road.
After officers noticed signs of intoxication, FSTs were conducted and yielded BrAC results of .184. She was arrested for DUI, DUI involving a BrAC of .08 or more and extreme DUI.
Less than an hour later, Kevin Carrillo, 31, visiting the area from Tucson, was seen swerving and driving “much slower” than the posted speed limit near the intersection of SR 260 and East Huning.
Carrillo performed poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. SLPD states official charges are still pending the results of a blood test.
May 14
Officers say Nathan Clarkson, 32, from Whiteriver, had been living at a residence located on the 1600 block of West Oliver before he was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault at 4:48 p.m.
An unidentified female claimed Clarkson, while intoxicated, “head-butted” her and physically fought her, leaving injuries on her nose, arms, and legs.
After he was arrested, Clarkson began “complaining of injuries,” according to police, who transported him to Summit Hospital, 2200 E. Show Low Lake Road.
While at the hospital, Clarkson claims he was “disrespected,” and proceeded to walk around the emergency room yelling and charging at staff, being referred to as “uncontrollable” by hospital staff.
The hospital detour earned Clarkson an additional disorderly conduct charge and was booking into jail.
Tristan Gillespie, 26, from Show Low, called police before 7:08 p.m. and “reported he was going to be driving drunk,” according to SLPD.
Officers were able to locate him and stopped him at SR 260 near Park Pineway Road.
When he was stopped, the suspect provided BrAC readings of .162 and .158 and was booked for DUI, DUI involving a BrAC of .08 or more and extreme DUI.
