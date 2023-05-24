Show Low Police Department activity log for May 8-14. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.

May 8

Frankie Cooley Mugshot

Cooley
Christopher Meija-Cadenas Mugshot

Meija-Cadenas
Cameron Carrillo Mugshot

Carrillo
Brandon Wingate Mugshot

Wingate
Eli Baca Mugshot

Baca
Nathan Clarkson Mugshot

Clarkson

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.