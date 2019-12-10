PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department will be closing to the public the Silver Creek Fish Hatchery, located in Show Low, Wednesday, Dec. 11. This closure is necessary for public safety and to allow for replacement of a culvert.
For more information, contact the hatchery at 928-537-7513.
