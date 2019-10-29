WHITE MOUNTAINS — What kind of supernatural creatures do some people believe wander this region? For the Navajo, there are some that are not even human.
In the Navajo tongue, they are called Yee Naaldlooshi, meaning “with it, he goes on all fours.” In other words, skinwalkers — persons who can turn themselves into animals. Are they real? They are to some. Like the man in New Mexico whose experience with a canine-like human scared him so badly that he ran to his truck and sped up to 35 mph on a dirt road to get away. But the coyote-thing was running along right beside the truck the whole time.
Or the Valley man, Russ Dunham 23, of Mesa, who was up here on a summer retreat when he was a child. His group were guests of the Navajo Nation and were horrified when during a dark night around a fire in a remote area, when a horse chased one of them. Not unheard of, but the horse was running upright on its two back legs — like a human.Amazing speed is one of the characteristics of a skinwalker.
Skinwalkers are said to originate with an experienced shaman who becomes seduced by the dark arts. If he or she kills a close relative, they become a skinwalker, or shapeshifter, able to become animals or even people. In normal life, they are just average-looking folks but can take over one’s mind by direct eye contact. Traditional Navajo are said to avoid eye contact with strangers, perhaps for this reason.
Legend says a shaman can transform through a ritual in which they wear the skin of the particular animal whose form they will take on — birds can be one. In Navajo culture, ordinary folks are said to only wear the coat of a sheep or deerskin, harmless animals.
Once transformed, skinwalkers inflict evil deeds on others, typically killing the victim in the most gruesome ways.
In fact, many cultures have similar lore. Some modern-day Romanians still believe in werewolves. It is explained by anthropologists as a product of the inner struggle in the human brain between man and beast, a conflict that makes for rich and colorful superstitions and folklore.
Next door to the Navajo Nation, in the land of the Hopi and the Kachina, there are no skinwalkers. But Quotsakweou Polequaptewa, 22, told the Independent that he recalls the legend of Masauwuu, a Hopi deity loosely compared to Satan, who walks with bells on his trousers and causes dogs to go crazy. Quotsekweou’s grandmother used to call the kids inside if the sound of bells and howling dogs wafted over the mesas. This spirit is similar to the banshee of Irish folklore; a female spirit whose “lonely croon” would carry on the wind over the moor, and portend someone’s death.
Navajos say that the way to defeat a skinwalker is to call them by the name they are known in the community. That makes them very sick and they die. Curious that in the Christian rite of exorcism the demon must be compelled to reveal its name — it weakens the demon, says Fr. Cesar Truqui, a Catholic exorcist from Sweden.
So, are these experiences a fantasy common to all humanity, deep in the mind, or are there inexplicable forces in the world that generally keep quiet but emerge now and then all over the earth? Depends on whom you ask, and Halloween is coming.
