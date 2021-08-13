SNOWFLAKE — With the Olympics completed and the USA victorious once again, students and teachers turn their attention to creating a winning start to the school year.
The last 18 months have been turbulent to say the least, but the Snowflake Unified School District is gearing up for a mask-free year.
Everyone looks forward to a return to normalcy as the world starts to recover from the touch of COVID-19.
Will it be strange to shake hands again or stand closer than 6 feet? Who knows, but an air of optimism is tangible as Snowflake schools started on Wednesday.
Already, various student councils are making preparations for dances, assemblies, homecoming and parades; all things that were skipped or modified due to the pandemic last year.
The returning 3A football state champion Lobos are excited to take the field and enjoy a stadium packed with fans.
With a little luck and the approval of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, enclosed spaces, like the school gym or auditorium, will no longer have to adhere to strict social distancing norms.
The volleyball and basketball fans look forward to being able to attend games in the gym without needing a special pass or a mask to enjoy the event.
The music program and theater department also rejoice in a year packed with performances and plays.
Snowflake Unified School district faculty and staff met for a district-wide meeting to kick-start the new year on Monday.
They celebrated making it through the previous school year without ever needing to shut down due to coronavirus.
Superintendent Hollis Merrell thanked the staff for following the safety procedures that were put in place last year.
Although mask wearing and daily temperature takings are no longer required, Merrell asked that teachers continue to sanitize their classrooms twice daily and stay home if they feel sick.
The freedom to forgo a mask comes in the wake of an announcement Gov. Doug Ducey made in April. He stated, “Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses.”
Basically, Ducey left the decision whether to wear a mask up to the individual and prohibited schools from mandating that masks must be worn.
Due to the success Snowflake had under the difficult circumstances last year, the administration decided to allow students to be as cautious as they feel they need to be concerning mask wearing.
Judging by the activities that have already happened this summer, smiles will once again be visible and plentiful as the school year kicks off.
