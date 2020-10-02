CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ensemble Health Partners, the industry leader in healthcare financial management services, announced Oct. 1 a strategic partnership with Summit Healthcare in support of their mission to be the healthcare system of choice and deliver exceptional, compassionate care close to home. Ensemble will serve as Summit Healthcare’s strategic revenue cycle management partner in order to ensure full and fair payment from insurers as well as excellent patient experiences in accessing care.
Located in Show Low, Summit Healthcare is a 101-bed hospital with more than 1,308 hospital and clinic employees and 340 physicians and allied health professionals.
“One of the attractions in partnering with Ensemble is their culture of putting patients and employees first. This will be a seamless transition and patients will continue to receive excellent, compassionate service close to home,” says Ron McArthur, CEO. “One thing to make clear to our communities is that no revenue cycle employees will lose their positions at Summit Healthcare. They will become Ensemble employees working on behalf of Summit Healthcare.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Summit Healthcare to be true leaders, working hand in hand, in discovering and redefining what’s possible in healthcare,” said Judson Ivy, CEO, Ensemble Health Partners. “Now, more than ever, the financial strength of hospitals and health systems is imperative. At Ensemble, we specialize in resolving the complexities of payor-provider interactions, driving the best financial outcomes and allowing providers to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional patient care.”
“We are excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said David Rothenberger, Chief Financial Officer of Summit Healthcare. “Their demonstrated history of results will complement the revenue cycle team of Summit Healthcare.”
Ensemble partners with more than 30 clients and over 350 facilities across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.
“We believe that the great work that healthcare revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, President, Ensemble Health Partners. “Summit Healthcare, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic partner in redefining healthcare in America.”
To learn more about Ensemble, visit www.EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Summit Healthcare, visit www.summithealthcare.net.
About Ensemble Health Partners: Ensemble Health Partners is a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, helping health care providers improve financial outcomes and patient experiences with an unrivaled depth of expertise and best-in-class technologies. Ensemble offers full revenue cycle outsourcing as well as a comprehensive suite of health care financial management point solutions. With clients spanning the U.S. and Europe, we have been helping to improve health care outcomes for millions of patients while saving hundreds of millions of dollars for health care providers. We are committed to bringing every provider that we support to the peak of revenue cycle excellence. Our approach forges true partnerships that dive deep into the details to find solutions and deliver results that last. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker’s Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for provider support services — redefining the health care by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.
About Summit Healthcare: Summit Healthcare is a licensed 101 beds rural hospital. Summit responds to the health care needs of more than 90,000 permanent and seasonal residents. For more information visit www.summithealthcare.net
