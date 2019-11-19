WINSLOW – Police arrested three people found in a vehicle associated with a kidnapping in New Mexico.
In the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook as of Monday, Nov. 18, were Deanna H. Heyde, 37, with addresses in Phoenix, Mesa and Chinle, charged with five felonies, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a drug offense. Thompson Nez, 30, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Edwina Yoe, 37, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of dangerous drugs. Hometown locations for Nez and Yoe could not be located.
A press release from Lt. Ernest Cano with the Winslow Police Department said that two officers making a routine traffic stop last Friday around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 Block of North Apache located a white Subaru Forester going the wrong way on a one-way street. After a traffic stop it was discovered that the car was stolen out of New Mexico, so officers began digging deeper.
The press release did not provide any details about the alleged kidnapping.
“During the investigation approximately 15 ounces of (crystal) methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $55,000, firearms, and marijuana were recovered. The vehicle was reportedly used in conjunction with a kidnapping in New Mexico. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of the arrests due to the kidnapping case in New Mexico,” Cano said in the press release.
