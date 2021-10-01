The Halloween Trunk or Treat will be returning to downtown Show Low on Oct. 30, courtesy of Show Low Main Street.
The funfest will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cooley, between Ninth and 11th streets.
Trunk or Treat is where businesses sponsor a trunk or space in the bed of a truck or a car trunk to give out candy to kids, according to Sandy Morgan of Perfect Paws, which is helping to organize the event.
Trunk participation is $5, and participants can register online by Oct. 23 at showlowmainstreet.org, under “events.”
Trunk or Treat has always been a Show Low Main Street highlight, although it wasn’t held last year due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“This year, people have been contacting the city to find out what is happening with it,” Morgan said.
Although there won’t be a carnival as there has been in past years, Show Low Main Street is hoping to get about 45 businesses to participate and provide candy.
Three food vendors are already lined up for the event, and organizers are hoping that individuals, community groups and local businesses will join in to provide trunks of candy.
Anyone wishing to participate may call 928-205-7556 for more information or to donate.
“The more candy we get, the better it will be for the kids,” Morgan said.
