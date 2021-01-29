SHOW LOW — Two men attempted to pull off a strong-arm robbery of the Tall Pines Church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Show Low.
“Two unidentified males wearing masks entered the Tall Pines Church/ One male was armed with a handgun, the other with a knife, and they demanded gas money from the church representative,” read a statement on the Show Low Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police stated the men fled the area in a black 2016 Chevy Equinox with yellow license plates. The plate number was not recorded.
Police did not say if the subjects received any money during the alleged robbery.
If you see the subjects or the vehicle call Show Low Police at 928-537-4365
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.