WINSLOW — Two men are dead after an SUV they were working on fell and crushed them.
Winslow Police said they were not using jack stands or any other kind of supports when working under the rear end of the SUV and that was what led to their deaths.
Chief Dan Brown said emergency medical help arrived in the 2300 block of Mountain Drive in Winslow around 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 and found the men trapped under the SUV.
Brown said paramedics tried life saving measures to keep the men alive, but were unsuccessful.
“The investigation revealed the men had apparently been working under the SUV, which had the rear end of the vehicle lifted by a hydraulic floor jack. No secondary jacks were present, nor were other safety precautions found to have been in place. The hydraulic jack appeared to have shifted on the dirt ground, causing the weight of the vehicle to collapse on top of the men, crushing them both,” Brown said in a press release.
The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of the next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.