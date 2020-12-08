The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 will be honoring those who defended and those who died that morning when the Imperial Navy of Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, December 7, 1941.
Please join us December 7, at 10:50AM, in front of Show Low City Hall at the Veterans Memorial to remember and honor all those veterans.
It is a day we should not forget and those who died that morning — from Don Wozniak VFW Post 9907 Captain of the Honor Guard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.