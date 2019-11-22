Walking the Camino de Santiago, a Spiritual Pilgrimage

LAKESIDE — When Johana Lee heard about the Camino de Santiago, “The Way of St. James,” a spiritual pilgrimage dating back over 1,000 years, she knew she would go. The end of the very long walk culminates with arrival in Galicia, Spain, where the remains of Jesus’ apostle James are said to be buried in the Cathedral Santiago de Compostela.
Johana read Shirley McClain’s book on her 550 mile journey on the French Camino and she told herself, “I am going.”
This year she became a pilgrim.
Though she did not feel she had the month to six weeks for the most popular French Camino (a longer route that begins in France — camino is Spanish for “path”), she discovered that the second most popular of the nine routes was via Portugal and it actually offered two routes. She chose the coastal route which began in Porto, Portugal which takes about two weeks and follows the Atlantic coastline and sandy beaches of northern Portugal and Galicia, Spain.
It is a total of 280 kilometers or 174 miles which qualifies for a Compostela, which is a certificate a pilgrim may apply for the end of their journey if they have made the journey for spiritual reasons, and have walked at least 100 kilometers by foot or horseback or 200 kilometers by bicycle. A welcome certificate can be applied for if a pilgrim makes the journey for any other reason; both must be validated with stamps applied from designated places which go into the Pilgrim Passport.
“Everybody is going in the same direction, a community of unity,” explained Johana. “You do not know if all have the same intention, but some do this for God or their higher power as a spiritual journey. For me, it was intent – a commitment to be closer to something bigger than myself.”
On Sept. 3 Johana boarded a plane in a sleeveless dress with a sweater and flip-flops on her feet. She carried far less than one would for a usual 14-day excursion. In her bag she had two pairs of shorts, three shirts – Tommy Copper t-shirts, skin tight, she discovered – three pair of Merino wool Smart Socks, and lots of underwear. Attire was chosen for the forecast of chilly mornings and highs around 70 to 80 degrees.
With an eight-hour layover in Amsterdam, Johana was cold in her travel wear but found refuge in the meditation room in the airport where she mentally warmed up. She arrived late on Sept. 4 in Portugal and jumped on the rapid transit headed to her hostel. She got off within a block of her accommodations, but spent an hour and a half looking for it. After such an ordeal, she treated herself to a bottle of wine that night – wine she took with her the next day.
“It was a hysterical beginning that first day,” recalled Johana. “I had received an email that said to just wear trainers so I left my boots at home.”
Testing her trainers and wool socks on day one, she got blisters and had only five band aids – and not the medicated ones. She said it seemed everyone had blisters.
“I said, ‘What were you thinking?’ I walked the wrong way and turned around and saw a guy who looked like a pilgrim (pilgrims are identified by a scallop shell on their backpacks) and asked, and he showed me how to get on to the walkway. I went 15 miles the first day. I was OK,” said Johana.
That first day she had hoped to get further than she did but she slept in a public hostel for 7 euros ($7.75 U.S. dollars) that night, and then each night when she stopped, the agenda was about the same – wash clothes, shower, eat and sleep and then start over the next day.
Day two was also not her best. She fell down and cracked a rib and hurt a finger. She said the people she encountered were warm and helpful and another pilgrim bandaged her. At that point she said she had to choose to either lay on the boardwalk, go home, or keep walking.
“It was not really a question of going home,” said Johana, so she trekked on.
Johana said that many times you are walking alone and many times there are people you meet up with then, they are gone, but you see them somewhere else along the route. She had already met up with two Brazilian girls and they helped her that second day when she got tired. They told her about an albergues (pilgrim hostel) in the next town but she decided to go further. She had gotten relief from another pilgrim who gave her an extra strength Tylenol and a pain patch for her rib.
For the times she slowed down, she would just go further the next day – she walked more to catch up and did not give herself a day off.
Johana said she only stayed in one guest house that first night and the rest of the journey she stayed in public or private hostels where there are 4 to 16 bunks. She said she thought of doing her pilgrimage with a tour group, but it didn’t really seem like a pilgrimage that way. She ate pilgrim meals but there are many eating places along the way. A pilgrim’s meal usually consisted of bread, a bottle of wine, an appetizer, a main entree and a dessert – local things.
“My intent was on staying present,” said Johana, “being present in the moment, observant. Blisters make you be present in the moment; they go numb if you walk an hour.”
“Each night I would say, ‘I am going home;’ each morning I would put my shoes on and start walking. It was a mystical journey, and people were so kind in the restaurants and on the streets. I speak a little Spanish and I speak Chinese but it was not much help with the Portuguese language.”
Most of the people Johana encountered were from smaller countries and most were in their 20 and 30s. She said there seemed to be a gap of people in their 40s and 50s but then there were many in the 60, 70 and an 80-year old group. There were a lot of Germans and she met two Americans and an expat from the Midwest who now lives in London.
Johana thought she had 14 days but realized she was short a day – she only had 13. But she persevered and she completed the camino. And, like most who reach that final destination, she found a wall and slid down it and stayed there.
“I crawled into Santiago, but I made it,” said Johana. “It was such a sense of relief. Oh, God I did not give up! In the square where the cathedral is, it has such energy. Everybody was celebrating.”
To get your Compostela — beautiful handwritten papers, you have to go early in the morning to apply and they call you. Johana was short on time and did not apply. She did have her Pilgrim’s Passport with her stamps, but said, “I needed the walk. I did not do it for the papers. It was not so much about getting the documentation as reveling in the accomplishment.”
“I went to an English Mass and then had to leave to catch the bus and plane. There was not much time.”
The pilgrimage Johana made was not for herself alone. “I have a son in prison,” she said. “He is very spiritual. As a felon he cannot get a passport so I will write out each day for him so he can appreciate it. At the end of each day on the pilgrimage, you are too tired – you maybe can write half a page; I couldn’t think about it. It will be helpful for both of us.”
When asked if she would recommend the trip to someone, her answer was, “Unequivocally.”
She also has a couple of hints for a new pilgrim – take two pair of shoes, blister cushions, band aids and Vaseline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.