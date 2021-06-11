The White Mountain Audubon Society has resumed meetings on the first Wednesdays of each month at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall.
On June 2, Malaina Spillman, with the PTLS Public Works Department, and Jon Orona, NE District forester with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, served as guest speakers.
Spillman addressed the Woodland Lake Park project and Orona, an avid birder, addressed that as well as the many projects with which he is involved.
Contact them for more information about the park or about programs available to fight the Western Bark Beetle and reduce fire dangers.
At the July 7 WMAS meeting, Rob Bettaso, a member of the Audubon Society Board of Directors, will talk about his trip to Patagonia in South America.
The Audubon Society’s chapter president, Mary Williams, is offering a series of PowerPoint presentations, birding around the White Mountains, on the last Fridays of each month through September.
Although geared for beginners, there are good reviews and challenges for experienced birders.
Each presentation will focus on species likely to be sighted the following morning on an optional field trip.
The June 25 class will highlight birds that frequent the Big Springs Environmental Study Area and the adjacent White Mountain Nature Center. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
All meetings and presentations start at 6:30 p.m. and are open to the public.
