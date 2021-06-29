The drought is draining White Mountain Lakes.
However – at least the recreation district managed by the Navajo County Board of Supervisors will save some money as the lake prized by residents and visitors on the outskirts of Show Low dwindles.
Safe to say, the shrinkage of the shallow lake due to an agreement with the Silver Creek Irrigation District probably won’t do much to mollify residents complaining about the services provided in the past year by the new lake director.
The board of supervisors hired Recreation consultant Mark Hornberger a year ago at a salary of $40,000 annually to run the lake, hoping to reduce the drumbeat of complaints from some residents about the last manager.
The little man-made lake provides a treasured amenity for homeowners whose lots come with fees paid to run the lake, which is normally big enough for swimming, fishing and small boats. The lake gets its water from the irrigation district.
The lake relies on an agreement with the irrigation district. That agreement requires the homeowners to pay $5,000 per month for the water, but it includes a clause that provides for a reduction in the payment if the lake level falls below 24 feet.
Last year at this time, the lake was 34 feet deep. But the demands of other irrigation customers in the midst of one of the worst droughts in 1,000 years has left the lake level at 25 feet and dropping, Hornberger told the board of supervisors on Tuesday.
Hornberger met with the irrigation district and negotiated a 24% reduction in the payment for each foot below the contracted 24 feet. This will likely start saving the district money this month or next, unless monsoon rains replenish the overtaxed supplies of the irrigation district.
The supervisors quickly approved the agreement. “Thank you for your work around that – and the partnership that’s there,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting, whose district includes the unincorporated community. “I know the irrigation district’s needing the water, but they’re trying to be considerate about when they take the water to keep the water level as high as possible.”
Board Chairman Daryl Seymore said “I’m impressed with the things that are happening over there.”
At a previous meeting, the board had renewed Hornberger’s contract for another year. The board at the Tuesday meeting didn’t mention the dustup among some residents about the renewal.
Hornberg landed the management contract a year ago, saying that he and his wife would share the duties of managing the lake – although he said he would probably not be on site on Saturdays, which is the busiest day of the week for the lake – brimming with boats, swimmers and anglers during the summer. The district hires temporary patrol staff during the summer.
The Board of Supervisors oversees the recreation district, created along with the subdivision that surrounds it. The previous part-time manager drew a much smaller salary and some residents complained they couldn’t get enough information about projects and problems on the lake from the county or the previous manager. The board hoped the new manager with a semi full-time salary and long experience in recreation management could assuage the resident give the supervisors peace from the complaints.
Hornberger in his year-end summary listed changes made in the lake management, many of which dealt with newsletters, creating a Facebook page, holding virtual meetings during the pandemic, website improvements, a community bulletin board, more signage, updated office software, creating a district logo and creating a bin for donated lifejackets used by guests, handling payroll in house instead of relying on the county and developing new parcel maps.
Hornberger said he’s also working on developing a district work plan, improving accounting and credit card payment systems, boat dock repairs and adding new boat slips to existing docks. The district’s also considering an extension of boat ramps that become unusable at low water levels and a wet mooring, so boat owners who can’t get a slip at the dock can swim or paddle out to their boats anchored offshore. Other projects on the to-do list include kayak rentals, concessionaire agreements, more gravel for the parking lots and other improvements – hoped for but not yet implemented.
However, a handful of residents wrote highly critical letters, urging the board of supervisors not to renew the contract.
Jessica DeLaney, the White Mountain Community Association’s events coordinator, said she has received “countless complaints” that Hornberger’s rarely at the lake – especially on busy summer weekends. She said the trash cans are overflowing and the beaches littered. Moreover, the beach is full of thorny cockleburs, she said. She claimed that Hornburg was hard to reach and his outreach to residents sporadic.
Steve Fishman also complained that Hornberg isn’t at the lake often enough to provide adequate supervision. Moreover, he complained that bouys with rusted chains had come lose and drifted across the lake – as had one dock. An abandoned paddleboat drifted about on the lake for weeks, claimed Fishman – partly because Hornberg no long does regular lake patrols. He said that when Hornberg landed the contract, he promised his wife would provide coverage when he wasn’t at the lake – but that now his wife rarely shows up at the lake. Fishman also complained that Hornberger hadn’t set up promised advisory committees involving residents.
“Trash cans have been overflowing, the landscaping consists of neglected dead trees and bushes, the docks need attention, the beach area has rocks everywhere that will be a safety hazard and I do not know if you have made arrangements for a delivery of beach sand to replenish beach erosion,” wrote Fishman in a letter he provided to the Independent.
Several other letters sent to the supervisors and provided to the Independent made similar complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.