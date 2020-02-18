HONDAH — A young White Mountain Apache Tribal Police officer was killed just before 1 a.m. Monday morning while responding to a roadside incident. It apparently occurred on State Route 73 near the junction with State Route 260, outside the parking lot for the Hon-Dah Resort and Casino hotel.
Officer David Kellywood, 26, one of the youngest officers with WMAT Police, responded to a report of shots fired somewhere between the Hon-Dah RV Park and the casino hotel.
A press release issued by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of WMAT Police at 10 a.m. Monday morning stated that the first officer on the scene located the man matching the description of the individual involved and “the subject immediately engaged in a violent physical altercation with the officer during which the officer was shot.”
A second responding officer arrived shortly thereafter and fearing for his safety, and the safety of others, shot the suspect.
Both Officer Kellywood and the suspect were transported to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center for treatment. According to sources, both died as a result of their injuries.
The suspect was not identified.
Early Monday morning, a long line of police vehicles from several area jurisdictions escorted Officer Kellywood’s body to a mortuary in Taylor.
Officer Kellywood is survived by a wife and two children.
The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident.
(3) comments
God Bless this young officer and his family.
Rest in peace Officer David Kellywood. A true hero!
Rest in Peace and may your family be held in the loving arms and safety of God.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.