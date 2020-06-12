LAKESIDE — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies arrested a 56-year-old man living in the 3000 block of Birch Drive after he allegedly shot his 58-year-old girlfriend in the leg during an argument.
Investigators believe the couple had been drinking Thursday, June 4 when they reportedly got into an argument sometime in the evening that culminated in John Mason, 56, allegedly shooting the victim in the leg.
The victim was transported to Summit Healthcare and her condition is unknown at this time.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that Mason was arrested on several domestic violence charges as well as numerous drug charges, indicating there were drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home.
The charges under which Mason was booked into the Navajo County Jail include two counts of misconduct involving weapons, domestic violence-related aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic violence-related preventing the use of a telephone during an emergency, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said he appreciates the work put in by his deputies detectives working late into the night to conduct a thorough investigation on the crash.
“Again, this is another example of the dangers that deputies face every day, when responding to domestic violence matters involving alcohol and weapons. I am grateful my deputies were able to arrest Mr. Mason without any additional people or deputies being injured,” Clouse said.
(1) comment
Thank you for the article Mike. Sheriff, how about leaving these news stories alone instead of adding your tired tag lines turning each and every one of them into a re-election ad for you. Let your officers, Public Information Officer or Chief Deputy add the details like most other agencies up here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.