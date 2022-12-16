Well, Jason Gilmore found himself walking around the edge of a bureaucratic catch-22 this week when he sought Navajo County approval of his quest for a liquor license so he could build a beer-and-wine bar just outside of Show Low on Highway 260.
“Catch-22” is the name of a satirical book by Joseph Heller.
The book is built around the hero’s effort to be declared crazy so he doesn’t have to fight in World War II.
Except you have to ask for the exemption – which proves you’re not crazy. Ergo, catch-22.
So here’s how it worked for Gilmore.
He wants to build a bar. But a bar is useless without a liquor license. If he can’t get a liquor license then he would build something else.
So he asked the county to support his application for a state liquor license before he actually built the bar.
But the Navajo County planning staff recommended that the Board of Supervisors reject the request because he had not yet built the building.
The county planning commission backed the staff and rejected the application.
Catch-22.
County regulations require an applicant to have an approved building plan before the county will support the liquor license application.
But as Gilmore pointed out, the state liquor board makes the final decision and has no such requirement.
County staffers, however, said Gilmore’s preliminary plan includes a beer-and-wine bar built from converted shipping containers — about which the staff had a few doubts.
“I’m asking for reconsideration and that the license be issued with the operation of the business contingent on the building being in place,” Gilmore said. “I made that request a month ago and haven’t heard anything back.”
One staffer in the county planning department said, “We had let him know what our position would be. Since we haven’t reconsidered we didn’t respond.”
So what to do?
Well, not to muddle the metaphors, but the Board of Supervisors opted, King Solomon-like, to cut the baby in two.
So the board unanimously supported Gilmore’s application to the state liquor board, but the motion also said the county’s support is contingent on having an approved building in place.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
