A Snowflake resident has been sentenced to 20 years for killing one individual and permanently injuring two others in three-car collision.

Jonathan Hayes Goldberg, 37, was sentenced in Navajo County Superior Court to 20 calendar years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. The sentence means Goldberg will not be eligible for parole or early release, meaning he must serve his sentence in full.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.