A Snowflake resident has been sentenced to 20 years for killing one individual and permanently injuring two others in three-car collision.
Jonathan Hayes Goldberg, 37, was sentenced in Navajo County Superior Court to 20 calendar years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. The sentence means Goldberg will not be eligible for parole or early release, meaning he must serve his sentence in full.
The charges include second degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and single counts of aggravated driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records specify Goldberg’s aggravated DUI offense stemmed from a wrong-way auto accident he caused at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2021. “Goldberg swerved the company truck he was driving into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles,” the Navajo County Attorney’s Office stated in a release.
The accident occurred on state route 260 at mile marker 301 in Heber. Goldberg was seriously injured and was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment. Following a Department of Public Safety blood test, it was revealed Goldberg had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
Since 2004, Goldberg has received seven felony convictions in California for charges such as robbery, vehicle theft and bringing alcohol/drugs into prison. In a statement, Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon made sure to push for a sentence that wouldn’t allow “time off for good behavior or special treatment.”
“Nothing can lessen the sentence he unjustly pronounced on his victims. This crime demanded justice and we are grateful to secure a measure of it on behalf of those whose lives are forever altered,” Carlyon stated.
“A man’s life was cut short, and two women are permanently injured because one morning, Jonathan Goldberg chose to take meth, then climb behind the wheel of a truck.”
The driver of the first vehicle, later identified as Michael R. Lemon, 67, of Payson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lemon was an employee of both the Gila County Maricopa County Health Departments. He is survived by a wife, son and many family members in New Jersey and Arizona.
The women in the second vehicle (whose names were never revealed), both from Phoenix, aged 48 and 50, sustained “serious injuries” and were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.
“Both women Goldberg struck are still profoundly impacted by the injuries they incurred and are not expected to regain all the physical and cognitive abilities they possessed prior to the crash,” NCAO stated.
Their lives were saved due to the collective efforts of Heber-Overgaard Fire District, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, Arizona DPS, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Lake Fire & Rescue, Arizona Department of Transportation, Taylor-Snowflake Fire & Medical, Native Air 7, Guardian Air Angel 5, Air Evac 15, Guardian Air Angel 6 and Air Evac 32.
