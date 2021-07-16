A vote is scheduled for next November to decide how some property in Pinetop-Lakeside (close to the Maverick center) will be developed.
A "yes" vote will lead to commercial development — a premium RV resort catering to high-end tourists. Typically, they will spend a little time in our community and hopefully, a lot of money. When they leave, another tourist will take their place, spending time and money. The developer's plans call for an emphasis on a natural setting, minimal destruction of trees, tightly clustered RV spaces, and minimizing impact on the neighbors by coming and going via highway 260.
A "no" vote will likely result in a residential development of 1 house per acre. Think premium properties with a heavy mix of part timers and fewer people who will live here and contribute to our economy full time. Think impressive large houses with large lawns, large garages and large driveways. Also a criss-cross of wide paved subdivision streets. A lot of trees will be cut down as a forest becomes a subdivision. For safety, those homeowners will logically come and go through the neighborhood along Vallery Lane, in order to access the traffic light at the Maverick gas station.
It's your vote — you decide!
Jim Snitzer,
Lakeside
