HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office crime dog extraordinaire, Zolton, was key in a June 15 bust that kept almost 70 pounds of meth from reaching the streets.
Ricardo Farfan-Garcia, 48, and Laura Rodriguez-Martinez, 40, both from California, were arrested and charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous dugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotic drugs.
As of Friday, both were still in custody in the NCSO jail in Holbrook on cash-only bonds of $75,000.
On June 15 the NCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit made a made a routine traffic stop of Farfan-Garcia and Rodriguez-Martinez in Holbrook for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
As they were in the process of the stop, deputies noticed what they believed were indicators of possible criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle.
Being denied permission for a search, the deputies called in drug-sniffing K-9 Zolton whose reaction reportedly gave deputies probable cause to conduct a search, and they allegedly found 69.24 pounds of meth and 2.9 grams of an unknown white powder suspected to possibly be a dangerous drug inside the vehicle.
(0) comments
