HOLBROOK — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies took another 45 pounds of marijuana, a large quantity of marijuana edibles, a large amount of concentrated THC and one firearm out of the hands of smugglers on the I-40 Thursday, May 22.
The NCSO drug dog, Zolton, who was part of this bust has a great track record of successes which is why the NCSO titled the press release on the May 21 bust, “Zolton Strikes Again.”
Jeremy Griego, 32, and Rekem Reed, 27, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana for sale.
A check of the inmate roster for the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook did not show either man in custody as of Wednesday, May 27.
The press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that deputies on I-40 pulled over a GMC Yukon driven by Griego for a traffic violation with Reed in the passenger seat.
Gorman said the deputy who stopped Griego said he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the SUV and also noticed several large duffel bags in the back seat of the Yukon that made him wonder what might be in them.
The NCSO trained drug dog Zolton was brought to the scene and reportedly alerted to the presence of contraband in the Yukon.
That gave deputies probable cause to search the SUV and its contents at which time they allegedly found 45.4 pounds of marijuana, 184 grams of concentrated THC and 211 packages of marijuana edibles and the single firearm.
The Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force was also in on the significant bust that kept a lot of illegal drugs off of the black market.
