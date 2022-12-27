Sometimes jail doesn’t work, and sometimes sending people to jail causes crime.
Does that sound backward?
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon and Sheriff David Clouse don’t think so.
That’s why they’ve been pushing the county to experiment with alternatives to jail and prison time especially for county residents struggling with mental illness and drug addiction.
Those plans got another big boost recently with the receipt of $1 million in state and federal grant money to develop alternatives to incarceration for certain crimes and to improve the operations of the existing drug courts.
The Board of Supervisors at its last meeting approved the twin grants, the latest success in Carlyon’s effort to change the way the courts and police deal with people suffering from mental illness and addiction.
The county approved a $341,000 service agreement with the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) to help implement its County Overdose Prevention Engagement (COPE) program. Navajo County is among a handful of Arizona counties in a pilot program to explore new approaches.
The latest grant is part of a $1.3 million program to develop a rapid response team that includes behavioral health professionals to respond to people at risk of drug overdoses. The team would swing into action when someone is arrested for a drug crime, including people who police officers revived after suffering an overdose. Navajo County is suffering one of the state’s highest drug overdose rates, driven by spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which has caused a national explosion in overdose deaths.
The team would apply “evidenced-based” practices to provide recovery support services and ongoing monitoring in hopes of preventing overdose deaths, repeated arrests and crime associated with addiction.
The project will launch in January, with the goal of eventually transforming the response to drug cases.
The second grant comes to $625,000. The money will help the county develop alternative programs for “low-level, non-violent offenses.” The county has agreed to implement a version of an existing program in Yavapai County, which has reduced recidivism and jail populations since its launch in April 2020.
“The program has been successful in increasing the number of clients, providing them with rehabilitation services, and helping them complete the program. The program diverts low-level, non-violent offenses from courts, keeps defendants away from jails and allows them to move on from their mistake without a potentially devastating criminal conviction or arrest record. We believe this project will reduce Navajo County’s recidivism,” said the staff report
The money will mostly pay for a consultant who has worked with drug courts and alternative sentencing programs throughout the nation. The combination of state and federal money will come through the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
Arizona voters in 1996 approved Proposition 200 that established drug courts to deal with non-violent, low-level offenders. The program is intended to provide alternatives to prison for drug crimes, including community service, treatment and other interventions. Studies suggest that drug courts can significantly reduce recidivism and save taxpayers money. One study found that people who went through drug courts that stressed treatment rather than punishment had a recidivism rate of 12%. By contrast, people convicted of similar offenses who went through the conventional court system had a recidivism rate of 40%.
However, the U.S. still relies on locking people up more than any other nation.
Some 2 million Americans are behind bars at any given moment at a cost of about $182 billion annually. That includes 1 million people in state prisons, 547,000 in local jails and 208,000 in federal prisons.
In Arizona, 62,000 people are locked up at any one time with 117,000 different people booked into local jails in the course of each year.
Arizona’s incarceration rate comes to 868 per 1,000 population. That compares to a national rate of 664 per 100,000. Canada’s incarceration rate is about 104 per 100,000, Italy’s is 89 and Iceland’s is 33.
The U.S. incarceration rate is much higher for minorities. For instance, Native Americans suffer an incarceration rate of 2,267 per 100,000 compared to 663 for whites. The incarceration rate for Blacks is 3,184 and for Hispanics 1,453, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
Drug offenses account for 20% of total prisoners — about 374,000 at any one time.
A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that half of the 7 million people under some degree of supervision in the criminal justice system “meet the criteria for diagnosis of drug abuse or dependence.”
Moreover, the National Institute of Justice estimates that half of all U.S. prisoners have been diagnosed with a mental illness for which many receive no treatment in prison.
The JAMA study found that only about 15% of prisoners in the system who could benefit from addiction and mental health treatment actually receive help. This helps account for the high recidivism rate with 25% of prisoners with a substance abuse disorder returning to jail or prison within three years of their release.
Community based counseling and treatment programs are twice as likely to reduce drug use and drug-related criminal behavior as incarceration, according to a meta-analysis of 78 different studies. Moreover, even prison-based treatment programs were 1½ times more likely to reduce recidivism, according to a meta-analysis of 66 different studies.
Medical interventions like methadone also have proven effective, concluded the study authors.
Incarceration costs an average of $22,000 per month in the U.S., but there’s little evidence that locking people up effectively either reduces drug use or the linked criminal behavior. By contrast, a methadone maintenance program costs $4,000 per month and has a much higher success rate, according to the JAMA article by Redonna Chandler, Bennett Fletcher and Nora Volkow. (www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2681083/)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.