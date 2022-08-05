The Navajo County Republican Committee has issued an official censure of Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. regarding his official endorsement of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat.
A page on Kelly’s website called Republicans for Kelly features various endorsements from key political figures across Arizona, including current mayors, former state senators and key figures in Arizona businesses. A statement of support for Kelly from Leech can be found on the website, saying, “I’m supporting Senator Mark Kelly because he is working for rural Arizona in Washington. Whether he’s here in person listening to our town’s needs or constantly calling to check up on us or give us updates on our asks, I know that I have a hard-working partner in Senator Kelly, and that’s why I’m voting for him this November.”
This statement is mentioned verbatim in the censure from the NCRC as the reason for the censure. The document addresses Leech directly saying, “the mission of the Republican Party is to support the United States Constitution, the Arizona Constitution, and the Republican Party Platform. As a Republican, we hold you accountable to do the same.”
The document goes on to say that Leech supporting Kelly, and by extension the “Democratic Socialist agenda,” is not in the interest of Leech’s supporters and voters. The censure goes on to detail Kelly’s voting record with Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders on issues such as increasing taxes and limiting domestic energy production.
Because of this, the NCRC is calling on all voters in Navajo County to heed the letter and to, “cease recognition and support of (Leech) as a Republican in good standing or for any future elected position as a Republican.” Kelly met with Leech and other members of local government in October when they discussed improving infrastructure in the White Mountains.
The consequences of this censure remain unclear, but historically, are not often met with major ramifications. U.S. Rep. Paul A. Gosar was officially censured by the House of Representatives in 2021 for tweeting an animated video that depicted the killing of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This was only the 24th time a censure was issued by a federal level of government since 1832, and resulted in Gosar being removed from several committee assignments after refusing to apologize for the incident.
Leech is not backing down in light of this recent condemnation from the NCRC. In a statement to the White Mountain Independent, Leech said, “Senator Mark Kelly has spent a great deal of time advocating for the city of Show Low, including local infrastructure projects. I support those that partner with and work for the needs of our citizens. Like many other mayors across the state, I don’t prioritize partisan politics over what’s in the best interest of my community.”
Kelly will face Trump-endorsed Blake Masters for the Senate seat in November.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.