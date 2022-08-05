Mark Kelly, John Leech Jr.

Sen. Mark Kelly, left, visits with Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr., right, on Oct. 12 in Show Low.

 Staff photo

The Navajo County Republican Committee has issued an official censure of Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. regarding his official endorsement of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat.

A page on Kelly’s website called Republicans for Kelly features various endorsements from key political figures across Arizona, including current mayors, former state senators and key figures in Arizona businesses. A statement of support for Kelly from Leech can be found on the website, saying, “I’m supporting Senator Mark Kelly because he is working for rural Arizona in Washington. Whether he’s here in person listening to our town’s needs or constantly calling to check up on us or give us updates on our asks, I know that I have a hard-working partner in Senator Kelly, and that’s why I’m voting for him this November.”

