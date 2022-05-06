When someone goes missing or needs to be rescued, Navajo County Search and Rescue is called into service by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
NCSAR is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization with local people who have the passion for search-and-rescue. They train often to sharpen their skills in ground tracking, quad searching, K9 training, horseback, GPS, maps, first aid and survival.
Again this year, NCSAR applied for a grant through Walmart, thanks to NCSAR teammate Jamie Tomkins. Laurie Palazzolo, NCSAR team captain, said, “Jamie is wonderful at finding grant money. That’s just her niche. This is the second year we have received a grant from Walmart. With last year’s award of $1,300 we purchased a litter called a Stokes Basket where you can carry somebody out of the forest or out to a landing zone for a helicopter retrieval or bring them back to the incident command. We chose this lighter-weight basket, even though it cost a little more, because the other litter was heavy. When you’re carrying a person down a rocky ridge or through the forest even a small person can be very heavy. With this year’s award of $1,500 we bought some helmets, as we must all have one. The helmets run anywhere from $130 on up. The rest of the grant money is earmarked for a big wheel that mounts underneath the Stokes Basket. That way it helps roll the basket out of difficult areas. It’s also more efficient for the rescuers and more comfortable for the person who has to be in the basket. We have our own small incident command trailer that we’re working on. We’re going to use some of the money, if we have any left, to upgrade our radio equipment and our antennas and other things on our trailer. Thank you to the Walmart in Taylor and their manager for always being there for our team.”
The NCSAR team includes 22 highly trained and skilled men and women who volunteer countless hours to locate people who may have become lost, are missing, injured or stuck in a precarious situation. Included in the team are five certified dogs and four handlers and they are all nationally certified. Some of the dogs are trained as Human Remains Dogs. Other dogs can be both live-find and HRD. Palazzolo said, “They’re all certified; no dog goes out without being completely certified. My dog team trains two, three times a week. On top of that we train together as a team, in our ground-tracking practices. They put a lot of time in. We don’t get paid for anything. Everything, our gas, travels, education, it’s all out of pocket. So the dog team, they’re constantly going out and certifying. They go to body farms out in Indiana or Texas. One of our young dogs is now going to a California resource training facility. It has to do with locating the dead. The time involved is just amazing. Some dogs just don’t have it and you learn that the hard way. It took a lot of training to be a team. To watch these dogs work is just awesome. They’re just a great group. We’re just blessed to have them.”
Training is crucial in order to be a certified NCSAR team member. Courses include navigation and mapping, compass, GPS and a wilderness first responder course, which takes several days to finish. “I have EMTs, registered nurses and a veterinarian on our team. We have a lot of people from very diverse backgrounds. Then, I teach CPR instruction. Everybody has that and then we have drone operators. They are certified through the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), they have to be certified. The drone team and the K9 team are actually like a specialty thing, so they have to train and know what we know. Then you can be on a specialty team; they train together. Our whole team trains. It’s mandatory. It’s one Saturday a month. We’re out in the forest somewhere. Our training includes our drones, K9s and ground trackers. We help teach the tracking part of the basic search-and-rescue at the Sheriff’s Department. We have people with Arizona Game and Fish that are on our team. They are really good in the forest. They teach us things out there, so we know our environment. We are called the overachievers because we’re just all so into this. We have a lot of people that are certified for other things other than just the basic stuff and that’s all on our own. That’s not required. It’s just what we do.”
Visit www.nc-sar.org or www.facebook.com/NCSAR to learn more.
