About 32 people die in drunk-driving crashes every day in the U.S.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019 — and all these deaths were preventable.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reported that in traffic statistics recorded over the 2021 holiday season, Arizona officers made 1,963 DUI arrests from Dec. 1-31, a 13% increase over the same period in 2020.
In October, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received an award of $72,329 from the GOHS, for traffic and DUI enforcement programs for the fiscal year 2023. Of those funds, $30,000 will be used for overtime funding for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. The STEP program provides aggressive and sustained traffic enforcement on all county roads to deter speeding and traffic violations.
“I really like the STEP program. Our biggest problem areas are typically State Route 77 and State Route 377,” Sheriff David Clouse said. “So when you see those videos on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NCSO.AZ, where we talk about no tolerance for all those high-speed crashes, a majority of them are from passing others, sometimes through no-passing zone, and impairment is an issue. We’re never going to dismiss that as being a problem. But with these fatalities we’re seeing, a large portion is due to impairment or distracted driving.”
For DUI enforcement operations, $22,000 in funding will be used for overtime.
“We’re able to take those overtime funds and I’m able to pay the deputies, because I know where the problem areas are on those roads. That’s where we put the overtime funding, to work those workloads and roadways. Impairment is an issue,” Clouse said. “Unfortunately, we just don’t have the manpower to take everybody from what they’re doing currently and say ‘you guys are going to work DUI.’ These guys come in on an additional shift on overtime. They’re not distracted by taking other calls for service or respond to some other priority. Their priority is just highway safety, then the roadways have better protection and they’ll be out there.”
The Sheriff’s Office will also be equipped with a Sotoxa mobile test system. An additional $10,225 was allotted for that purchase. This is a handheld drug screener, providing actionable test results for six drug classes within five minutes from a single oral fluid collection sample.
Sotoxa can test for amphetamine, benzodiazepines, cannabis, cocaine metabolite, methamphetamine and opiates. Clouse said, “We’ve actually been pushing for the Legislature to come up with a definitive benchmark for marijuana. The DUI law has not changed since the change in the legalization of marijuana. In regard to alcohol, the statute states that anything .08 or higher is too much, even though you may have a high tolerance or you’re somebody who has been drinking alcohol for a long time and are a point away and don’t show impairment in your speech or in your walk and talk or in your one-leg stand, the tests that we perform on the side of the road.
“The state recognizes that .08 mark as you being drunk and that shows what the limit needs to be. The law used to state no THC in your system, zero. However, we would see indicators of what we’ve called drug recognition. So, if someone had indicators of being under the influence of a drug and they say yes, they smoked marijuana or consumed some other drug, we draw their blood because we saw them driving and bouncing off the curb. Instead of having a number, like in an alcohol test, we just had to show they had THC in their system. Now comes the change in the law. So for the prosecutors, even though a test says you have THC in your system while you’re driving, as a law enforcement officer we have to show impairment along with it. We’re still drawing the blood and we’re still trying to get with the Legislature to make that benchmark. It’s a little bit of work, but that’s what we do. We’re investigators; we just investigate to show the whole story.”
Lastly, $10,104 will be used to purchase a new Intoxilyzer 9000, a breath alcohol-testing device, that will be placed in the office’s command van. So far this year, there have been 131 DUI arrests. Clouse stated that staff try not to do DUI checkpoints in the winter months. He said, “The officers get so cold standing there. We just don’t have enough guys to rotate them in and out. We have what we call ‘roving patrols.’ ”
Clouse wants everyone to know that Navajo County deputies and other law enforcement agencies throughout Navajo County will be working together this weekend to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers on the roadways by conducting sustained DUI enforcement activities and participating in DUI task force details. The goal is to decrease the number of fatalities and serious injuries in impaired driving-related crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.