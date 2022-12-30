About 32 people die in drunk-driving crashes every day in the U.S.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019 — and all these deaths were preventable.

