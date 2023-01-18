In June, a fiber optic line in Woodruff was severed by a firearm blast that cut the line to cell towers, especially in northern Navajo County and most in Apache County.

"Navajo County was able to kind of get back online, because they were re-routed through some infrastructure in Show Low," Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said. "Verizon is dependent on that one line. There's a lot of carriers out there, but they kind of share some of the infrastructure that you and I don't see or really know about. They provide their service with Verizon towers. But the one line that feeds them was severed and that's when we had that outage."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.