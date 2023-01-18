In June, a fiber optic line in Woodruff was severed by a firearm blast that cut the line to cell towers, especially in northern Navajo County and most in Apache County.
"Navajo County was able to kind of get back online, because they were re-routed through some infrastructure in Show Low," Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said. "Verizon is dependent on that one line. There's a lot of carriers out there, but they kind of share some of the infrastructure that you and I don't see or really know about. They provide their service with Verizon towers. But the one line that feeds them was severed and that's when we had that outage."
A new communication system for first responders has finally made its way to Arizona. According to www.firstnet.gov, FirstNet brings public safety personnel the only nationwide network with comprehensive, tower-to-core encryption by letting first responders have truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it.
FirstNet Authority was established in light of Sept. 11, 2001, to create a single, nationwide broadband network specifically for first responders. The tragedies of Sept. 11 revealed fundamental problems with communication systems used by first responders. Radios relied on by police, fire and paramedics did not easily operate across different agencies. Land and mobile phone lines were overwhelmed by a high volume of calls. First responders struggled to communicate with each other.
In the years after Sept. 11, the public safety community worked diligently to urge Congress to pass legislation establishing a single, nationwide network allowing all public safety agencies to communicate.
The Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act was signed into law in February 2012 and allocated $7 billion and 20 megahertz of broadband spectrum to establish a network for first responders and to create the FirstNet Authority. FirstNet was built with AT&T, in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. To learn more, visit www.att.com.
"FirstNet started big on the East Coast and is moving its way to the West. It started in the Valley. We're just one of the last places it's come to in Arizona and it's finally here," Clouse said.
When the White Mountains has an influx of visitors, such as during the Fourth of July, the population doubles and triples, and Clouse believes emergency calls will no longer be delayed in an overwhelmed system.
"You have all these customers that are working off this single provider, say it's Verizon, and now you have doubled the amount of cell phone use on one tower. You notice you can't make a call out. Well, FirstNet is obviously a different provider and it's not going to be bogged down or limited. FirstNet is trying to provide a service that is reliable and dependable for weather-related situations, some sort of outage, or if it's just overwhelmed because of too much user traffic. We know that FirstNet is there for us to depend on."
The funds for this project came from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) last year. The Navajo County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million to this project, which was to build new radio towers, purchase new radio equipment and to update consoles both in Show Low and Holbrook.
"We can talk to each other and now transition with this LTE capability. So part of it, too, is to create a backhaul between Show low and Holbrook," Clouse said. "Last time, when we went down in June 2022, we were scrambling to get things turned back on and to get reset up. So if the same thing happened today, like what happened last year, now we can just transition and immediately go live due to a break in power or service. This is all part of the whole project, both of these centers in Show Low and Holbrook can be versatile; there's not an interruption of service anymore as far as dispatching and receiving phone calls."
All of NCSO's new cell phones, which were provided for free, are running off FirstNet. The computers inside department vehicles are also hooked with FirstNet, as well as a lot of radio communications to dispatch operators.
"We're still using the old, what we call analog, which is a UHF and VHF signal. But now our radios are now what we call a quad band or four-way radios, so they'll have UHF, VHF, digital and now they'll have LTE, which is cellular capability," Clouse said. "So if our UHF or VHF goes down because of weather, but cell phones are still active, that radio can now work through cell towers. We have no infrastructure up on the reservations, so if any of our deputies are in those remote areas they now can use FirstNet. It's countywide. They have strong signals on the Hopi, Navajo and White Mountain Apache reservations. Our deputies, no matter where they have a cell signal or an analog signal, they can they can speak across the county. They can even speak to authorities in the Valley, using that LTE capability through FirstNet."
Clouse and Lt. Alden Whipple each expressed optimism for smooth-running communication in emergency matters with the FirstNet system in place.
“The change in this technology will greatly improve the communications capabilities between law enforcement and first responders to provide service to the public and will assist in faster response times," Clouse said. "I am pleased with this project and look forward to it benefitting the citizens of Navajo County.”
Whipple added, “We are impressed with the level of connectivity we receive in our county’s rural areas. We are confident this advanced public safety technology helps create safer, faster and more reliable communication and collaboration throughout the county. We are proud to work with FirstNet to make Navajo County a safer place to live.”
