Two people are in custody and Navajo County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a third after stopping a vehicle in Winslow carrying more than seven pounds of fentanyl pills.

According to NCSO, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Sept. 6 near Second Street and Pope Avenue in Winslow for a traffic violation. The 16-year-old driver allegedly fled from deputies.

