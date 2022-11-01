HOLBROOK — A stash of more than 48,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of over $1 million was discovered when two Phoenix women were stopped Oct. 25 in the Winslow area by Navajo County sheriff’s deputies.
During the traffic stop, NCSO canine officer Zolton was walked around the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff and had a positive alert. A search revealed the M-30 fentanyl pills that had a street value of $1.215 million. About 500 of those pills were rainbow-colored, a new trend being seen nationwide among fentanyl dealers and the first seen in Navajo County, according to a news release from NCSO.
Cartels are becoming more creative in how they produce these dangerous drugs, the news release stated. These brightly colored fentanyl pills look like candy and could target children. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid, intended to treat severe pain in a medical setting. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Cartels are mixing fentanyl into pills intended to look like oxycodone. Fentanyl is such a deadly drug, that an amount the size of a grain of salt could take someone’s life.
The traffic stop for civil traffic violations was conducted by NCSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit on Interstate 40 at exit 253. Arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for felony drug charges were Lucia Rodriguez-Corrales, 33, and Marisol Ceniceros, 31.
The women were booked for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug. They are both being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
