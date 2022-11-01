HOLBROOK — A stash of more than 48,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of over $1 million was discovered when two Phoenix women were stopped Oct. 25 in the Winslow area by Navajo County sheriff’s deputies.

During the traffic stop, NCSO canine officer Zolton was walked around the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff and had a positive alert. A search revealed the M-30 fentanyl pills that had a street value of $1.215 million. About 500 of those pills were rainbow-colored, a new trend being seen nationwide among fentanyl dealers and the first seen in Navajo County, according to a news release from NCSO.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.