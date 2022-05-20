As the Aug. 2 primaries draw closer, voters in northeast Arizona are fortunate to have more opportunities to hear from local, state and national candidates running for office. One such opportunity happens through the recently formed Northeast Arizona Republican Women on the second Tuesday evening of each month. NEAZRW was formed last summer with a group of local concerned moms, grandmas, business women, teachers and others who wanted their voices represented in government.
The needs and concerns of NE rural Arizonans are often subjugated to the desires of constituents in the metro Phoenix/Tucson areas. Candidates who might not otherwise spend face time and resources to garner votes in our smaller communities are seeing through the efforts of NEAZRW and NCRC (Navajo County Republican Committee) that residents of the NE counties of Arizona and the White Mountains are serious about good government. The voters in rural Arizona are saying, “Come speak to us in person if you want to earn our vote.” The most recent meeting was May 10 at the Silver Creek Senior Center in Snowflake with approximately 50 people with almost as many men as women in attendance.
Faith, family and freedom was the common sentiment on the lips of the three featured speakers. Dawn Grove who is a candidate for Arizona attorney general was the first speaker. Grove is from a family who immigrated to the U.S. though the legal system. Her grandfather moved to Phoenix in 1961 where he started a business from his garage. He is known today throughout the world of golf as an inventor and entrepreneur. Ping golf clubs is a global brand providing more than 800 jobs in Arizona. Dawn Grove has always wanted to help people solve problems. She felt the best way for her to do that would be as an attorney. She attended Pepperdine School of Law and studied Constitutional Law under U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia. While studying law, Grove worked her first job for the National Right to Life Committee, and she remains committed to protecting the preborn. Grove today is a business attorney and very much hands on in many ways in the family golf club enterprise. As a staunch constitutionalist, she is concerned about government over-reach into the lives of its citizens.
As Attorney General of the state of Arizona, her top priorities are: defending our border, stopping Big Tech, Big Business and Big Media “from putting their thumb on the scale to sway votes” and to protect and defend individual liberties, including the right to life. She will prosecute those who broke the law in the last election. When asked what she thinks should be done about our porous southern border she explained, “The governor of Arizona can declare an invasion of our state. We can guard our border just as the state of Texas is doing.” Her candidacy is endorsed by: Ken Paxton — Attorney General of Texas, Debbie Lesko – US Congresswoman from AZ, Pam Bondi – former Florida Attorney General and the Attorneys General of Indiana and Nebraska.
Justin Olson who is running for the U.S. Senate, is currently serving as Arizona Corporation Commissioner where he is fighting for small business. He also served in the Legislature. He is from a multi-generational Arizona family going back to 1850. He is a family man with nine children and is very much committed to preserving the rights of future generations. Olson has served as chief financial officer for Turning Point USA, a national nonprofit that educates students about fiscal responsibility, free markets and capitalism. Olson stated to the attendees that what sets him apart is his proven track record as a state representative. He has a perfect pro-life voting record and was the author of the bill that successfully defunded Planned Parenthood in Arizona. He also authored legislation that cut income taxes and expanded economic growth. As a pro-2nd Amendment candidate, he received an A rating from the National Rifle Association. While serving his Arizona constituents, he supported funding border protection and expanding school choice.
As a U.S. Senator, Olson told attendees that his top priorities are border security (finish the wall, remain in Mexico and E-Verify), election integrity (defeat HR1), balance the federal budget (withhold paychecks from congress if they don’t) and limit the roll of the federal government (per the constitution).
Steven Krystofiak, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 2, is a Camp Verde farmer. An event that happened 10 months ago was the catalyst for why he his is running to represent the people of his Arizona district for U.S. Congress. One morning he looked out to see “a 15-mile-long wall of fire” on federal land that was burning out of control near his farm. He became disgusted that the primary job the federal government is tasked with, is the safety of our nation, its lands and its people. According to Krystofiak, the federal fire captain in charge, did a fantastic job communicating with the public during the emergency. But he had some very disturbing news when he informed us, “We are the largest fire priority in the country right now, and we aren’t getting enough resources.” This was a turning point for Krystofiak, he knew he had to do something. He determined that he would run for the Congress to bring about the needed changes to protect the lands through thinning and adding more fire roads. Another concern he has is the human resources needed to fight fires. These men and women are paid less than those working at many fast-food restaurants. Krystofiak asked the audience, how many of them are ranchers or from ranching families. About 30% raised their hands. He then asked about how ranchers/farmers plan for the future; a year in advance, 10 years in advance or generationally? The attendees submitted that they plan generationally. Krystofiak made his point that the federal government needed to plan likewise.
Listening to the first few minutes of Krystofiak speak you might conclude that he is a one issue candidate, but that would be selling him short. As he continued to share his perspective, it was clear that he is a constitutionalist and firm believer in the 10th Amendment; powers not delegated to the federal government are the authority of the states or the people. That in itself encompasses many critical issues. Krystofiak is a gun owner and supports the 2nd Amendment.
The next NEAZRW meeting will be June 14, 6:00 PM,, Location TBD. Guest Speakers: Abraham “Abe” Hamedeh for AZ Attorney General, Andy Yates for US House of Representatives CD2 and John Moore for US House of Representatives CD2. For more information, email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.