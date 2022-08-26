As we age, we start to notice the changes that happen to our bodies on the outside, but what about what is going on inside as well? Our appetites and tolerance for certain foods begin to alter as we advance in our years. You may have noticed the increasing intolerance to dairy products, or the increasing need for fiber to our diets. Certain adjustments must be made to the active senior’s eating habits to maintain that active lifestyle and feeling of overall wellness.
Let’s first go back and remember that old food pyramid we learned so long ago in school and take a look at some these needed changes to our eating plans.
• Lean Proteins When choosing what meats to add to your diet, or ordering at your favorite restaurant, make sure that the meat you are getting is in the lean protein category. Many meats contain large amounts of fats. We must be conscientious to go with things like skinless chicken breast, certain fish, and beans. Many of the excessive amounts of fats found on the chicken you eat can be found within the skin and sauces covering them. Also, try to limit your intake of red meats whenever possible. Our bodies and digestive tracts have a hard time digesting these types of meats properly.
• Fish and Various Omega-3s This is one of the most important requirements for the aging senior’s diet. We need at least two servings of Omega-3s per week as we age to meet this requirement for our bodies to maintain our healthy fatty acid levels that help with body and brain function. Supplements abound of various fish oils and Omega-3s on your local grocer’s shelves, but there’s nothing better than getting that portion of your diet straight from the source.
• Fruits and Vegetables Here we can just remember the deeper the color of these wonder foods, the more they are packed with all the goodness we need. The deeper the color green, red, yellow and orange, the more they’re packed with great things like vitamins and antioxidants that are greatly needed when we advance in age. But stay clear of those canned versions; these usually contain large amounts of sodium and other preservatives. If you can’t get fresh items in your produce department, go for the frozen alternative instead of canned.
• Whole Grains These have been called the powerhouse of foods, packed with essential proteins, B vitamins, and the fiber that we need more and more of as we age. Not only does fiber help with a well-functioning digestive system, but it also aids in regulating the speed of sugar absorption in the body.
• Dairy Products As we age, our bodies need the substances that maintain our bone density, along with a good strength training regimen of course. The bone strengthening nutrient calcium is found in your everyday dairy products. Whether it’s in an 8-ounce glass of low-fat milk per day, a low-fat yogurt for your mid-day snack, or a small amount of low-fat real cheese added to your dinner. Many supplements are available, but they usually lack the proper absorption than just actually obtaining it from the source. In addition, most milk contains vitamin D. We need this to maintain our over-all feeling of wellness in our lives. As we age, it is harder and harder for our bodies to obtain it from the sun as we did when we were younger. So, it is important to keep it as part of our daily diets. However, many of us may be more lactose intolerant than in our younger days. Many lactose-free alternatives are available such as spinach or almonds.
If we slightly alter our diets to our increasing special needs as a senior, we can maintain that healthy and active lifestyle that we all desire. But always remember, consult your health care professional prior to changing any diet or fitness plan.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling.He holds a Master of Education Degree, and is a certified health and physical education teacher. He is also a Certified Master Personal Fitness Trainer and Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. Johnny has well over thirty years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
