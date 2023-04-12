A local nurse’s love for caring for others has led her to start her own in-home health care business.
Marcy Schlaufman has been a registered nurse for over 30 years and also works as a chaplain. She was inspired to start her business, Healthy Again, after she had rotator cuff surgery and then became very ill with the flu and pneumonia. She was so sick that she could not even get to the bathroom without the help of her husband, Bill Schlaufman.
“I thought what would I have done if I hadn't had somebody in the house to help me. It probably would have been a really bad outcome,” Schlaufman said.
Schlaufman expressed her love for helping people. “I'm a nurse at heart. Once you're a nurse, you're always a nurse. I just love to love on people,” Schlaufman said.
She added that not everyone has family or friends in the area that can help. Neighbors can be of help at times, but it's more common for neighbors not to be connected like they used to be. It used to be very common for neighbors to help when another neighbor was sick or going through a hardship, she said. In some cases, people may know their neighbors but their neighbors may not live here full time or may not be able to help them. Church can also be an area where people can receive help and support, but not everyone is connected to a church family.
“There's not always somebody available (to help) like there used to be in generations past,” Schlaufman said. “I intend to be that neighbor or that friend that maybe would've been there in the past generations to help them get through whatever challenge they're facing right now.”
Her vision for the business is to provide affordable care that's accessible to more people. “Making this service accessible price wise to the community is one of my goals,” Schlaufman said.
She plans to offer nursing care for conditions that normally resolve on their own, as well as care under a doctors orders.
She will also offer other support services as needed. Some of the additional services include changing bed linens, doing laundry, providing light meals, and picking up prescriptions, groceries or other items that are needed to help the patient heal. Another service that will be offered as needed, along with patient care, is pet care like feeding dogs or cats and walking dogs if needed.
“Having bed linens changed when you're sick makes you feel like a million bucks when you get back in bed, Schlaufman said.
She has a variety of health plans for patients. One option will be a 30 minute welfare check. During welfare checks, she will assess the patient, visit with them, check to see if they're taking their medications and see if they need anything. It’s a good option for someone who is unable to get to a friend or parent that needs help or care.
Being alone and sick takes a toll physically, mentally and emotionally. Just having someone to visit with when alone and sick can make a big difference and provide a better outcome.
“Being alone when you're sick is no fun, plus it can be dangerous. You can have a poor outcome being sick in your home alone,” Schlaufman said.
Schlaufman will also offer individualized plans with different levels of care from temporary visits, to weekly and daily visits. This will be a cash pay type of service that will not run through medical insurance.
Schlaufman was trained as a hospice nurse by author Elisabeth Kübler-Ross in the ‘90s. She has worked in different healthcare settings including hospitals, home health care and hospice care. She has vast experience and has worked in several areas including psychiatric, pre-operative, post-operative, orthopedic, oncology, geriatric, gynecology and obstetrics.
Bill is a certified public accountant and is handing the finance side of the business.
“She's always had a knack for care-taking. If somebody is in need, she will always help them out,” he said.
Bill added that this is a needed service in the White Mountains because there are people that need help, specifically the large elderly population.
A benefit to in-home care is that patients won't be exposed to infections like C Diff, MRSA and Staphylococcusthat are commonly spread in hospital settings.
“Healing in your own home is a blessing,” Schlaufman said.
Healthy Again will serve the Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Taylor, Snowflake, Heber, Overgaard, Vernon and Springerville communities.
To contact Healthy Again, call (928)940-4555 or email healthyagain.az@gmail.com.
