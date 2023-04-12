A local nurse’s love for caring for others has led her to start her own in-home health care business. 

Marcy Schlaufman has been a registered nurse for over 30 years and also works as a chaplain. She was inspired to start her business, Healthy Again, after she had rotator cuff surgery and then became very ill with the flu and pneumonia. She was so sick that she could not even get to the bathroom without the help of her husband, Bill Schlaufman. 

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.