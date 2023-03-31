SPRINGERVILLE — Dustie Aylor has been selected as the new District Ranger for the Springerville Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. She is a native of the Round Valley Area and started her U.S. Forest Service career at the Springerville Ranger District in 1992. She transferred to the Supervisor’s Office in 1999 as the fire planner in Fire and Aviation. In 2006 she started work with the engineering department as a program manager, including contracting and budget responsibilities. Then in 2014, Aylor assumed responsibilities as an administrative officer for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Throughout her career, Aylor has led various regional working groups and mentoring, human resources, and budget projects at both the Forest Service and regional levels.
“I look forward to leading and encouraging our employees and partners to continue doing the good work folks are used to from the (Apache-Sitgreaves Forest)," she said. "My husband and I are avid outdoors enthusiasts and enjoy recreating on public lands in the area with our children and grandchildren.”
Aylor will begin her duties as District Ranger on April 9, following the previous District Ranger Robert Lever who now serves as the Forest Supervisor for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.