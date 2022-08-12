Beloved local business Pinetop Olive Oil will soon be running under new leadership. Terry and Kim Young recently purchased the business from former owners Dave and Sharon Kirkey.
Pinetop Olive Oil, at 1684 E. White Mountain Blvd. Suite No. 2, has been a mainstay in culinary shopping for nearly a decade, selling unique products to locals who are looking to spice up their cooking.
They Kirkeys said their desire to sell can be considered something of a split-second decision. Dave said, “We never put up a listing. It was very much a ‘right place, right time’ sort of arrangement.”
New owner Kim Young said, “I walked in one day, got to talking with Dave and he mentioned that he and his wife were considering selling.”
Terry said, “We knew we wanted to retire in the White Mountains, and we knew that we wanted to be part of the community. At the time, we just didn’t know what that would look like, but now we’ve found the optimal way to facilitate that.”
The Youngs are not interested in tearing down the legacy that the Kirkeys have spent so much time building. “One of the cool things about this place is that it’s so well known,” said Terry. “It’s in Pinetop, we sell olive oil, so it’s going to stay named Pinetop Olive Oil. There’s no point in messing with it if it’s not broken.”
The name and products will remain the same, but the new owners are excited to start adding their own personal flair to the business. Kim said, “We only want to improve on what Dave and Sharon have done so far. We want to educate the public and help them understand the benefits of more fun and diverse cooking.”
The Youngs mentioned expanding the side space in the building to accommodate for a tasting room for course meals, appetizers, salads and desserts.
The success of the business brings up an interesting question for the previous owners: If the business is still doing well, why sell? Sharon Kirkey said, “We want to know we can take time and spend time with our family without having to worry about the business.” She mentioned her 7-year-old granddaughter, Savanah, who helped at the store by greeting customers and helping with pouring and tastings.
“She lives in Florida with her parents, and we realized we’ve missed so much time with her because we needed to be here. Now, we can take a step back and be a bigger part of their lives.”
Terry and Kim are both retired from law enforcement and say they’re excited to start integrating with the community.
“This is the first time in either of our careers that people are going to be happy to see us,” Terry said with a chuckle. They’re both very excited to take over a storied local business and “elevate the wonderful history that the previous owners established.”
Kim said, “We’re just excited to get started.”
They Kirkeys live in Springerville and have no intention of leaving the Mountain.
“It’s too beautiful here,” said Dave. “Why would we want to live anywhere else when the best Arizona has to offer is up here on the Mountain?”
When addressing the community that has supported them over the past decade, the Kirkey’s said, “We want the community to support Terry and Kim in the same way they have for us. They have the passion to keep what we’ve built and inject their character into it.There’s no way to express how wonderful these past nine years have been and how amazing the community has been to us. We wouldn’t want to have done this anywhere else.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
