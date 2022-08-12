Dave, Sharon Kirkey and Kim, Terry Young

From left, Dave and Sharon Kirkey with Kim and Terry Young inside Pinetop Olive Oil. The Youngs have recently purchased the business and will be taking over in early September.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Beloved local business Pinetop Olive Oil will soon be running under new leadership. Terry and Kim Young recently purchased the business from former owners Dave and Sharon Kirkey.

Pinetop Olive Oil, at 1684 E. White Mountain Blvd. Suite No. 2, has been a mainstay in culinary shopping for nearly a decade, selling unique products to locals who are looking to spice up their cooking.

