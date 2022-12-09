SNOWFLAKE — There’s a new mayor in town.
There was strong support Tuesday night at the swearing-in ceremony of Byron Lewis, Snowflake’s new mayor.
Nearly 70 people were in attendance at the Snowflake Town Council meeting. The event was also broadcast live via Zoom.
Calvary Chapel pastor David Marshall opened the meeting with a prayer, and Navajo County Superior Court Judge Dale Nielsen conducted the swearing-in ceremony.
“Dale is a lifelong friend,” Lewis said. “We grew up and went to high school together in Holbrook. That was the reason I was able to request him. I appreciated how he formalized the ceremony and made it a little bit of a classy event. I think when people take office, it’s a big deal when they’re sworn in. That oath is significant.”
Lewis opened the meeting and said, “I think it’s only appropriate to take a moment and honor those who sat here before me, Mayor Lynn Johnson. Then we have recently lost Tom Pocharski,” a former mayor. “Let’s take just a moment to reflect and remember him.”
Lewis has many ideas and plans for the town of Snowflake. One of the things he mentioned is to improve the town’s web page design and accessibility.
“The other thing I’m planning on doing is making it a point to go and visit schools. I want to start the youth councils, again, for community involvement and in city government and get them interested in the League of Cities organization. Also, I am still riding along with the police.
“In addition, I would like to have committees of engagement. I’ve got a few people that are volunteering that are experts in that area. Also, I’ve been going to all the different churches in the area,” he said.
Lewis explained that a new tradition moving forward is inviting different leaders of other faiths throughout the community to conduct a prayer at the beginning of each monthly Town Council meeting “to help our community as it continues to grow and evolve. We’re going to try and do the same with the pledge of allegiance. I’m going to make it a little more inclusive,” he said.
Lewis is working to keep his promise to make things more transparent in Snowflake, as he said he would do, during his election campaign.
“I believe we’re accountable to our community. That’s kind of what it’s all about.
“Everybody that was there, at my swearing-in, was a supporter. I don’t know that the Town Council has ever had a turnout like that before. The diverse audience included former Snowflake/Taylor Police Chief Larry Scarber, representatives from fire departments and law enforcement, folks from Taylor and Concho and folks that were from outside the community, because they’re wanting to know what’s going on and wanting to know what they can do to help. This is a great, great community.”
For more information, visit snowflakeaz.gov, facebook.com/TownOfSnowflake or call 928-536-7103.
Snowflake Town Hall is at 81 West First South.
