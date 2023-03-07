jail
The outdoor jail cells on the grounds of the Apache County Historical Society Museum in St. Johns came from the Yuma Territorial Prison, but were used by Apache County for several years.

 Trudy Balcom/The Independent

PHOENIX — Arizona prisoners hoping to access a transition program that has sharply reduced recidivism would have longer to do so under a new proposal working its way through the state legislature.

Currently, state law offers a transition program for eligible inmates, but only for 90 days. A GOP-backed proposal, House Bill 2615 would allow for a one-time 90-day extension of the program. In order for inmates to be eligible, they have to meet certain guidelines, including having completed 45 days of transition services in the community.

