Last week’s change to Pinetop-Lakeside’s town code affecting short-term rentals could carry heavy fines for violators according to a three-tiered outline.
The Town Council voted unanimously on March 16 to amend the town code and adopted a fee format with teeth that could cost first-time violators $500. A second violation would bring a $1,000 hit, and the potential penalty would grow to $3,500 for a third incident.
“We’ll bring an amended fee schedule in a few weeks,” Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd said. “What we’re proposing is to put forward this ordinance amendment. It’ll be similar to how our business licenses are operated and regulated through that same title.
Loyd added, “This is a big issue in our community.”
Violators also can face suspensions, according to a PTLS staff report. “The license can be suspended for three violations or for one serious violation, such as the owner committing a felony or if a renter is seriously injured while at the residence,” the report stated.
Also as part of the revised town code, owners of short-term rentals will be charged an annual $250 licensing fee, be required to hold insurance for all rentals, must notify neighbors of the property being rented and must post the license number on the property.
Town resident Jeff Bundt asked the council if anyone will be grandfathered in and not have to pay the license fee, to which Mayor Stephanie Irwin answered in the negative. “Anybody operating one of these types of facilities in our community will be required to get this license.”
The town of PTLS regularly receives complaints about short-term rentals. Irwin said some of the most common complaints are loud parties, too many guests at one property, guests parking on the street or in neighboring yards, and trash barrels placed outside too many days before collection.
“This issue has been coming up consistently over the past several years. The state has somewhat tied our hands in our ability to regulate/license short-term rentals, but last year a bill passed and was signed by the governor (Doug Ducey) allowing us to at least license them so we can make sure they are complying with sales tax laws and our local ordinances,” said Irwin.
The council’s action last week will benefit the community in a logistical manner, Irwin said.
“The benefit to the community will be enforcing the rental tax on these folks to level the playing field with our traditional lodging options — hotels, motels, resorts. This revenue stream supports our advertising efforts. It will also give the surrounding neighbors a way to lodge a complaint if the location is causing concerns for the immediate neighborhood. Registering with the town will give us contact information so our staff knows exactly whom to contact if there is a problem,” she said.
The Town Council and staff, Irwin added, has been watching for what other communities are doing to see what is effective and not effective, a process that makes the code amendment a work in progress.
To enforce the short-term rental policy, Irwin said the town is considering outsourcing that work.
“The town has been exploring the option of contracting with a service that monitors all available advertising venues for the rentals and then lets them know they need to register. One such company has estimated there are approximately 400 within the town limits. I believe they are advertised on many platforms, and this would allow us to make sure as many as possible are complying,” Irwin said.
