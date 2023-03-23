Loyd
Jeremiah Loyd

Last week’s change to Pinetop-Lakeside’s town code affecting short-term rentals could carry heavy fines for violators according to a three-tiered outline.

The Town Council voted unanimously on March 16 to amend the town code and adopted a fee format with teeth that could cost first-time violators $500. A second violation would bring a $1,000 hit, and the potential penalty would grow to $3,500 for a third incident.

