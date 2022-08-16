NPC Friends and Family has announced a new scholarship opportunity for students enrolled in the welding program at Northland Pioneer College.
Sentry Welding Supply, of Lakeside, has donated three $500 scholarships for fall 2022.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 8:52 am
Sentry Welding Supply owner Douglas Seaman is passionate about postsecondary education and the potential it has to change students’ lives. He described growing up in a large family in West Virginia. Money was extremely tight, and while his father worked hard to provide for the family, Seaman felt that college was a dream that was out of reach.
An advocate reached out to him and helped him get a scholarship to a junior college. He took the opportunity all the way through to a university degree. “I want every student to know how important college is,” he said. “There has never been a better time than now to seize the opportunity to make your life better. You may be at a disadvantage, but you do not have to be. If you are in a situation you don’t like, you can change it through education!”
As the oldest in his family, Seaman was a role model for his younger siblings, who also went on to succeed in college and careers.
Application instructions for the Sentry Welding Supply Scholarship are located at www.npc.edu/scholarships/sentry-welding-supply-scholarship. All applications must be submitted electronically, and the deadline is at noon on Sept. 15. Three successful applicants will each receive an award of $500 that can be applied to tuition, books, and course fees for the fall semester.
Since fall 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 500 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of a post-secondary education. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family, and how you can help to transform a student’s life, contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu.
